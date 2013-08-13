View Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors

View is height adjustable with the floor track allowing for a 25mm floor variance by incorporation of a jacking bolt.:

Height adjustable

Demountable

Dry glazed

Flush mounted

The system itself carries solid environmental credentials:

Designed for disassembly so it can be re-used or recycled

VOC tested for recycling

5 year warranty

Manufactured under ISO 14001

is a well-designed highly resolved integrated partition system. Designed and manufactured locally, View is a well finished partition system which focuses on unique flush glazing detail incorporating a finely detailed cavity slider or pivot hinged door.Designed to comply with Australian Standards, Views cavity sliders and pivot hinged doors close seemlessly to create a flush face across any elevation. View incorporates fine detailing that will be a design feature in any high quality contemporary workplace.All glazing in the View system is fully dry glazed which means it can be disassembled for re-use or recycling. Dry glazing ensures the system is demountable and glazing joints are completed with a uniform plastic joint.Local design and manufacturing ensures shorter lead times and easy site servicing. Formula Interiors offers a complete solution for design and development through to a full site installation service.