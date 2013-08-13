Logo
Height adjustable partition system
Demountable partition system
Locally designed and manufactured
Dry glazed for recycling
View Partitioning System
View Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013

Refined flush glazed partition system

Overview
Description
View is a well-designed highly resolved integrated partition system. Designed and manufactured locally, View is a well finished partition system which focuses on unique flush glazing detail incorporating a finely detailed cavity slider or pivot hinged door.

Designed to comply with Australian Standards, Views cavity sliders and pivot hinged doors close seemlessly to create a flush face across any elevation. View incorporates fine detailing that will be a design feature in any high quality contemporary workplace.

All glazing in the View system is fully dry glazed which means it can be disassembled for re-use or recycling. Dry glazing ensures the system is demountable and glazing joints are completed with a uniform plastic joint.

View is height adjustable with the floor track allowing for a 25mm floor variance by incorporation of a jacking bolt.:
  • Height adjustable
  • Demountable
  • Dry glazed
  • Flush mounted
The system itself carries solid environmental credentials:
  • Designed for disassembly so it can be re-used or recycled
  • VOC tested for recycling
  • 5 year warranty
  • Manufactured under ISO 14001
Local design and manufacturing ensures shorter lead times and easy site servicing. Formula Interiors offers a complete solution for design and development through to a full site installation service.
Downloads
View Partition System Brochure

4.83 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

21 Wellington Road

1300 034 034
