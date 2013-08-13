View Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors
Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013
Refined flush glazed partition system
Overview
Description
View is a well-designed highly resolved integrated partition system. Designed and manufactured locally, View is a well finished partition system which focuses on unique flush glazing detail incorporating a finely detailed cavity slider or pivot hinged door.
Designed to comply with Australian Standards, Views cavity sliders and pivot hinged doors close seemlessly to create a flush face across any elevation. View incorporates fine detailing that will be a design feature in any high quality contemporary workplace.
All glazing in the View system is fully dry glazed which means it can be disassembled for re-use or recycling. Dry glazing ensures the system is demountable and glazing joints are completed with a uniform plastic joint.
View is height adjustable with the floor track allowing for a 25mm floor variance by incorporation of a jacking bolt.:
- Height adjustable
- Demountable
- Dry glazed
- Flush mounted
- Designed for disassembly so it can be re-used or recycled
- VOC tested for recycling
- 5 year warranty
- Manufactured under ISO 14001