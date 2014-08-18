Viega – concealed German quality
Last Updated on 18 Aug 2014
The Viega Concealed Toilet Cistern and Push Plate range from Rogerseller is German designed and engineered.
Overview
Rogerseller design and manufacture premium collections, alongside a core line-up of exclusively imported brands focused on supplying the finest bathware, kitchen cabinetry and wellness spaces.
The Viega Concealed Toilet Cistern and Push Plate range from Rogerseller is German designed and engineered
- Offers superior form, function and quality
- Crafted from the highest quality tempered glass or aluminium
- Conveys a sense of lightness and offers the unique flexibility of being mounted perfectly flush with the wall
The precision-engineered Mono Slim Inwall Cistern is available for both wall hung and floor mount toilet pans
- 80mm thin compact construction
- Functions using Bowden wire technology for a smoother, more reliable operation
- Includes a completely pre-assembled water inlet and one-piece outlet valve
- Offers flawless installation and effortless servicing
Designed by Studio Artefakt, the Viega More Push Plates from Rogerseller are award-winning products.
Contact
173 - 177 Barkly Ave03 9429 8888