Viega – concealed German quality

The Viega Concealed Toilet Cistern and Push Plate range from Rogerseller is German designed and engineered

Offers superior form, function and quality

Crafted from the highest quality tempered glass or aluminium

Conveys a sense of lightness and offers the unique flexibility of being mounted perfectly flush with the wall

The precision-engineered Mono Slim Inwall Cistern is available for both wall hung and floor mount toilet pans

80mm thin compact construction

Functions using Bowden wire technology for a smoother, more reliable operation

Includes a completely pre-assembled water inlet and one-piece outlet valve

Offers flawless installation and effortless servicing

Designed by Studio Artefakt, the Viega More Push Plates from Rogerseller are award-winning products.