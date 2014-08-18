Logo
Viega – concealed German quality
Last Updated on 18 Aug 2014

The Viega Concealed Toilet Cistern and Push Plate range from Rogerseller is German designed and engineered.

Overview
Description

Rogerseller design and manufacture premium collections, alongside a core line-up of exclusively imported brands focused on supplying the finest bathware, kitchen cabinetry and wellness spaces.

The Viega Concealed Toilet Cistern and Push Plate range from Rogerseller is German designed and engineered

  • Offers superior form, function and quality
  • Crafted from the highest quality tempered glass or aluminium
  • Conveys a sense of lightness and offers the unique flexibility of being mounted perfectly flush with the wall

The precision-engineered Mono Slim Inwall Cistern is available for both wall hung and floor mount toilet pans

  • 80mm thin compact construction
  • Functions using Bowden wire technology for a smoother, more reliable operation
  • Includes a completely pre-assembled water inlet and one-piece outlet valve
  • Offers flawless installation and effortless servicing

Designed by Studio Artefakt, the Viega More Push Plates from Rogerseller are award-winning products.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Viega More Brochure

257.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Viega Style Brochure

1.79 MB

Download
Contact
Burnley, VIC
173 - 177 Barkly Ave

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
