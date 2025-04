Cavity Sliding Door: Simple to install aluminium kit, custom specs available

Bris Aluminium’s flagship sliding solution is our Cavity Door Slider.

Functional, space saving and a modern, minimalist design – we've received nothing but positive feedback.

With technical drawings and installation videos available online for every Bris Aluminium product, including the Cavity Door Slider, you’ll love the simplicity and ease at every step of your project – from design and specification through to build.

In addition, each of our high-quality products carries a quality assurance (ISO-9001) certification, meaning you won’t be disappointed when you choose Bris Aluminium.

Versatile, High Quality Cavity Door Slider Solution

Purpose-built for steel stud sizes (64mm, 76mm or 92mm) with 13mm plasterboard or with 6mm, 10mm adaptors

Cavity Door Slider Features:

Simple to install kits, and available with minimal lead time

Frame sizes per your door specification – available in custom heights and widths

Standard 1m wide carcass, but can accommodate up to 1500mm wide doors

Fits 35mm aluminium door, or 35mm and 40mm timber door

Swiss made roller and carriages weighted to 100kg for a smooth glide

High quality European soft closer available

Modern, minimalist look

All technical drawings and instructional videos available online at your fingertips

Easy to remove rollers for efficient servicing

Powder coated option available

Double door cavities available on request

64mm set bead available for a slick look for a residential look



Huge Range of Indoor Applications

Bris Aluminium’s Cavity Door Slider helps to maximise space and works well in medical consultation rooms, smaller inner-city apartments and its clean lines also suit modern office environments, including board rooms and Executive offices, perfectly.

These cavity sliders can also transform small, unusable spaces into practical hubs such as storage areas, printing workstations, or even walk in medicine cabinets for medical centre projects.

Australia’s Leading Aluminium Cavity Door Slider.

When a hinged door is not an option, or you’re looking for a slick sliding solution, Bris Aluminium’s signature Cavity Door Slide pairs space saving practicality with high-end modern finish and aesthetically appealing design.

Our experienced team can help you find the right solution from our extensive and customisable range of quality assured, certified products.