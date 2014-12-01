Logo
A blend of variations giving this a unique bamboo flooring experience. Verdura Bamboo in Australiana
Impressive and stunning finish brings life into your space.
Matching stair nosings and accessories available for all bamboo decors. Stonewood Bamboo in Coffee.
Modern and environmentally friendly, created with the latest technology for outstanding quality.
​Verdura & Stonewood Bamboo Flooring

Last Updated on 01 Dec 2014

Overview
Description

With ease of installation and simple to maintain, the Verdura Bamboo Flooring from Preference Floors is a series of solid 14mm bamboo boards.

The “Cold Press” manufacturing process involves pressing the bamboo into moulds at room temperature and then baking them for up to 20 hours.

With a solid click locking system installation is easy

  • Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty
  • Low VOC emissions
  • Moisture Content <10%
  • Janka Rating 14.5KN
  • Dimensions: 1850 x 135 x 14mm

Stonewood Bamboo Flooring is created through a “Hot Press” process which makes production a lot quicker in turn around.

Baking the Stonewood Bamboo Flooring for an hour and then pressing it for a day, ensures a harder and denser flooring material

  • 50% stain and scratch resistance finish
  • Installed with a Drop lock system
  • Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty
  • Moisture Content <10%
  • Janka Rating 14.5KN
  • Dimensions: 1850 x 125 x 14mm

With both products having a Super E0 emission as well as durability and simple maintenance, both Bamboo products from Preference Floors are strong and ideal flooring options.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bamboo Brochure

1.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stonewood Brochure

4.78 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street

02 9738 1188
Display AddressSalisbury, QLD

Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road

07 3875 1688
Display AddressRegency Park, SA

Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street

08 8268 8010
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive

03 9543 3082
