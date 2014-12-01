​Verdura & Stonewood Bamboo Flooring

With ease of installation and simple to maintain, the Verdura Bamboo Flooring from Preference Floors is a series of solid 14mm bamboo boards.

The “Cold Press” manufacturing process involves pressing the bamboo into moulds at room temperature and then baking them for up to 20 hours.

With a solid click locking system installation is easy

Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty

Low VOC emissions

Moisture Content <10%

Janka Rating 14.5KN

Dimensions: 1850 x 135 x 14mm

Stonewood Bamboo Flooring is created through a “Hot Press” process which makes production a lot quicker in turn around.

Baking the Stonewood Bamboo Flooring for an hour and then pressing it for a day, ensures a harder and denser flooring material

50% stain and scratch resistance finish

Installed with a Drop lock system

Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty

Moisture Content <10%

Janka Rating 14.5KN

Dimensions: 1850 x 125 x 14mm

With both products having a Super E0 emission as well as durability and simple maintenance, both Bamboo products from Preference Floors are strong and ideal flooring options.