Verdura & Stonewood Bamboo Flooring
Last Updated on 01 Dec 2014
With ease of installation and simple to maintain, the Verdura Bamboo Flooring from Preference Flooring is a series of solid 14mm bamboo boards.
Overview
With ease of installation and simple to maintain, the Verdura Bamboo Flooring from Preference Floors is a series of solid 14mm bamboo boards.
The “Cold Press” manufacturing process involves pressing the bamboo into moulds at room temperature and then baking them for up to 20 hours.
With a solid click locking system installation is easy
- Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty
- Low VOC emissions
- Moisture Content <10%
- Janka Rating 14.5KN
- Dimensions: 1850 x 135 x 14mm
Stonewood Bamboo Flooring is created through a “Hot Press” process which makes production a lot quicker in turn around.
Baking the Stonewood Bamboo Flooring for an hour and then pressing it for a day, ensures a harder and denser flooring material
- 50% stain and scratch resistance finish
- Installed with a Drop lock system
- Comes with a lifetime structural warranty and 25 years domestic finish warranty
- Moisture Content <10%
- Janka Rating 14.5KN
- Dimensions: 1850 x 125 x 14mm
With both products having a Super E0 emission as well as durability and simple maintenance, both Bamboo products from Preference Floors are strong and ideal flooring options.
Contact
Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street02 9738 1188
Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road07 3875 1688
Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street08 8268 8010
Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive03 9543 3082