Verde Mighty ultra performance hand dryer
Last Updated on 12 Sep 2018

Cut your paper costs with our fast, hygienic and environmentally friendly hand dryers.

Overview
Description

Cut your paper costs with our fast, hygienic and environmentally friendly hand dryers.

Get the Verde edge:

  • Dries hands mighty fast: 7-10 seconds
  • Made from mighty strong stainless steel
  • Comes in many Mighty colours - made to order
  • Mighty economical: 90% more cost effective than paper towel
  • Mighty friendly to the environment

Mighty Features & Benefits:

  • Conventional design with ultra-high performance (105m/s airspeed with 7sec drying cycle) with an easy to access warm air outlet minimising the opportunity for cross contamination from other users. This robust dryer ( stainless steel outer casing – also available in Power Coat White ) is ideally suited for high usage applications such as washrooms in sporting venues, shopping centres/malls, entertainment centres, airports and education facilities in providing a quick, clean high-performance hand drying experience for the user. Ideally suited for vandal resistant applications
  • The operation sensor is situated on the underside of the unit, along with the air discharge outlet which is designed to concentrate the high volume, warm air onto the user’s hands, quickly & efficiently drying excess water. The tamper proof, robust design lends itself to low maintenance requirements, with low running costs

Verde Handryers are designed as a versatile solution to suit a range of uses and locations. Our unique technology is incorporated into two different formats and styles so you can select the product that best meets your needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

291.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

384.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

193.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

169.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Unit 15/59 Keys Road

03 9773 6077
