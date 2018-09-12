Verde Mighty ultra performance hand dryer

Cut your paper costs with our fast, hygienic and environmentally friendly hand dryers.

Get the Verde edge:

Dries hands mighty fast: 7-10 seconds

Made from mighty strong stainless steel

Comes in many Mighty colours - made to order

Mighty economical: 90% more cost effective than paper towel

Mighty friendly to the environment



Mighty Features & Benefits:

Conventional design with ultra-high performance (105m/s airspeed with 7sec drying cycle) with an easy to access warm air outlet minimising the opportunity for cross contamination from other users. This robust dryer ( stainless steel outer casing – also available in Power Coat White ) is ideally suited for high usage applications such as washrooms in sporting venues, shopping centres/malls, entertainment centres, airports and education facilities in providing a quick, clean high-performance hand drying experience for the user. Ideally suited for vandal resistant applications

The operation sensor is situated on the underside of the unit, along with the air discharge outlet which is designed to concentrate the high volume, warm air onto the user’s hands, quickly & efficiently drying excess water. The tamper proof, robust design lends itself to low maintenance requirements, with low running costs



Verde Handryers are designed as a versatile solution to suit a range of uses and locations. Our unique technology is incorporated into two different formats and styles so you can select the product that best meets your needs.