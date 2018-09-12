Verde Maxi high performance hand dryer

Cut your paper costs with our fast, hygienic and environmentally friendly hand dryers.

Infrared sensors detect hand positions in micro seconds. A powerful motor directs airflow through jets to the front and rear of the hands, drying them in less than 10 seconds.

Get the Verde edge:

Fast: Powerful air stream wipes away water and dries hands in under 10 seconds

Powerful air stream wipes away water and dries hands in under 10 seconds Hygienic: Serviceable filter helps to minimise the spread of bacteria

Serviceable filter helps to minimise the spread of bacteria Efficient: Uses significantly less electricity than conventional hand dryers. Saves money and time

Uses significantly less electricity than conventional hand dryers. Saves money and time Eco-friendly: Low carbon footprint. No paper waste

Low carbon footprint. No paper waste Quality: Manufactured from strong, durable, ABS plastic. One year full warranty. Three year warranty on motor and circuit board, maxi only

Manufactured from strong, durable, ABS plastic. One year full warranty. Three year warranty on motor and circuit board, maxi only Design: Classic and elegant design will blend with all decor



Maxi Features & Benefits:

The wide hand entry area minimises the opportunity for cross contamination from other users

area minimises the opportunity for cross contamination from other users Water Catchment: Excess water is trapped in the drying chamber and drains into a water reservoir, minimising Slip Risk Hazard as perpetuated by use of contemporary style hand dryers in washrooms

Excess water is trapped in the drying chamber and drains into a water reservoir, minimising Slip Risk Hazard as perpetuated by use of contemporary style hand dryers in washrooms The Drip Tray and Filter are easily accessible for maintenance/cleaning whilst the side mounted & concealed Control Panel provides the options of reducing fan speed settings (noise) & switching off the heating function



Verde Handryers are designed as a versatile solution to suit a range of uses and locations. Our unique technology is incorporated into two different formats and styles so you can select the product that best meets your needs.