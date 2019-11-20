Founded in 2013 by Melissa Lunardi and Massimo Tonetto, VeniceM is a light design studio that seeks design perfection through continually diversifying design research. Meticulous regard to basic forms, design elegance and attention to finishes define the elegant language of design applied by VeniceM.

Their lamps’ simple recurring shapes – squares, circles, and triangles – never tire, but instead become timeless elements precisely due to their familiarity.

