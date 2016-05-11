Veil intelligent toilet- where technology meets art

Innovation is the cornerstone of the Veil Intelligent Toilet from Kohler, reflected in the advanced technology and customisable features on offer.

Featuring integrated bidet and toilet, touchless flushing, one touch remote control functionality, seamless, hygienic rimless bowl and built in UV self-cleansing bidet, the Veil Wall Hung Intelligent Toilet is meticulously designed with stunning contemporary lines and the ultimate in individual comfort.

Features include:

Touchless or manual flushing plus remote, delivering one-touch control of the full menu of cleansing features.

A multi-function bidet wand ensures personalised cleansing comfort. With adjustable water pressure and temperature, choose from front or rear wash, pulsating or oscillating.

A heating element follows up with a warm air-dry to maintain cleanliness and comfort.

Bidet wand dual sanitising function: The wand is automatically washed with sterilised water after every use. Plus an automatic UV sanitising light disinfects the wand automatically every 24 hours.

Rimless dynamic flushing system: 360 degree all-around flushing system with a pair of strong siphon jets for an efficient flush.

Ergonomically designed French curve seat with antibacterial material hygienically eliminates seat pressure points for enhanced seated comfort.

A built-in deodoriser keeps your bathroom fresh.

Built in LED night light – easy for users to find their way in the dark.

WELS Rating 4 Star 3.5L av. flush

Hotel and premium apartment projects across Asia Pacific have specified and installed the Veil Intelligent Toilet in first-class and luxury suites.