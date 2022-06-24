Logo
Vanda Recess FlushBox
Last Updated on 24 Jun 2022

The Vanda Recess FlushBox is designed to conceal roller blinds above the line of the ceiling, creating a seamless finish, at the wall to ceiling junction.

Overview
Description

The Recess FlushBox is made from extruded aluminium and has a removable cover
plate that conceals the blind from view.

Contact
Display AddressChipping Norton, NSW

43 / 85-115 Alfred Road

02 9755 0390
Display AddressJacobs Well, QLD

5 Esplanade

043153877
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 5, 52-60 Garden Drive

03 9335 6355
