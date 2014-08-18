Valcucine – Revolutionising Kitchen Ergonomics

Valcucine’s ‘New Logica’ from Rogerseller offer the most ergonomically designed kitchen system on the market, specifically intended to improve the interaction of people with their kitchens.

Every element of New Logica contributes to the extreme ease of usability within Valcucine kitchens

80cm deep worktops allow freedom of movement

Lift-up door is fitted with a unique balancing device that makes it easy to open without the use of hinges, frictions or springs

Opens with a simple upward touch of the hand to give complete access to the interior

The New Logica Equipped Back System is designed to contain all the equipment that is required in a kitchen

Weighing scales

Small appliances

Knife block

Bottle racks

Movable power

USB sockets

Rolling pin holders

Hooks

Cooker hood

Valcucine’s New Logica is plumbed, with the kitchen tap and dis-drainer able to be hidden within the Equipped Back System as well.

Every element is quickly concealed by the ergonomically designed cabinet doors that open and close with push of a finger, presenting its’ clean, elegant glass panels

Designed to close neatly and pack away easily

Lightweight and sturdy structure is entirely constructed of glass and aluminium

Unit is 100% recyclable and reduces the need for raw materials by 80%

Manufactured with long-lasting and low energy LED lighting

Valcucine is now available for this first time in the Australian market, exclusively at Rogerseller. Working together with specifiers, the Rogerseller team will fulfill the role of translator to bring any design to life.