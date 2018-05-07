Urinals, the most convenient practical solution for public bathroom
Last Updated on 07 May 2018
Britex is Australia’s largest provider of stainless steel urinals. Britex urinals can be found in many of Australia’s most iconic sports stadiums, entertainment venues, pubs, clubs and hotels.
Overview
Britex is Australia’s largest provider of stainless steel urinals. Britex urinals can be found in many of Australia’s most iconic sports stadiums, entertainment venues, pubs, clubs and hotels. Offering a wide range of urinal styles, from floor mounted/recessed slab urinals to wall hung pod, trough and stall urinals Britex has a urinal to suit any project type. Whether for single stall use which is well suited to education and public toilet blocks to slab urinals up to 4 meters long which; is the perfect option for areas with high foot traffic.
Britex is also one of Australia’s only fabricators and innovators of fully certified, stainless steel Waterless and Low-Flush type urinals that incorporate unique odor trapping technology and are ideal for preserving water in public amenities.
Contact
Britex Place Mirra Court1300 764 744
Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd1300 764 744