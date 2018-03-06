Whether you are designing a residential bathroom or a large commercial project, uridan has the solution. The uridan collection offers the widest range of waterless urinals in Australia with ceramic and fibreglass bowls, pedestals and troughs, and even the unique unisex urinals to ensure water savings are not limited to male amenities.

The entire collection has that unique uridan style to smarten any bathroom. Uridan urinals are available in a range of colours and there is an option to manufacture in bespoke colours to suit your design.

Water & Energy Savings

Uridan Waterless Solutions continues to focus on careful use of the world’s most valuable resource delivering performance and water savings in commercial amenities every day. Tens of thousands of Uridan urinals are used daily around the globe, saving megalitres of potable water and the associated embodied energy.

The Intelligent urinal

The addition of the Intelligent Drain Cover has made uridan the SMART choice.

The Intelligent Drain Cover combines sustainability with leading edge technology to deliver the first ever intelligent waterless urinal.

The Intelligent Drain Cover takes away and confusion, letting you know exactly when a uriLOCK refill is required. This means servicing can be completed by anyone, simplifying maintenance regimes, and creating best-practise solutions for commercial amenities.

Touchless Technology

In these times of heightened awareness around the transmission of infection, uridan offers a simple ‘No Touch’ solution with a focus on health.

Today, uridan urinals offer the benefit of touchless technology for both users and technicians.

Not only do uridan urinals eliminate direct contact with contaminated surfaces, they also offer a fully sustainable solution with no costly, or hard-to-dispose of contaminated parts to be removed from site after servicing.

Ultimately this touchless technology makes uridan urinals both simpler and more hygienic.

In summary uridan delivers:

Performance

Hygiene

Resource savings

Improved environmental ratings

Great Design



Today, there are over 20,000 uridan urinals installed across Australia in office towers, shopping centres, airports, schools & universities, pubs, clubs and sports facilities. Globally, uridan waterless solutions are responsible for saving megalitres of water every day.