Uridan Admiral waterless urinal

Coming soon to the uridan collection

Introducing the Admiral Mini - a smaller version of uridan’s top selling urinal – the Admiral. The Admiral is easily the most recognisable of the uridan urinals, and the arrival of the Mini allows specifiers to utilise this stunning urinal design in amenities where space is at a premium.

Great Design. Great Performance. Sustainable Outcomes. Uridan waterless solutions.

Danish Design

Leading the uridan range is the Uridan Admiral - the pre-eminent waterless urinal for commercial amenities. The elegant shape and simple functionality of the Admiral delivers simple functionality, sustainability and water savings in high traffic amenities.

Form & Functionality

The Admiral’s simple shape and the smooth curved surface ensures that the urinal is simple to clean and maintain, delivering a high level of hygiene in amenities combined with low cost maintenance. The Spinnaker privacy screen is designed to complement the design lines of Admiral creating a striking look with added privacy and comfort for users.

Simple installation

Uridan urinals require only a simple connection to the sewer pipe - reducing plumbing costs significantly. No electrical installation costs apply as there are no sensors or electronic flush mechanisms. The products come complete with all parts required to set the urinal up ready for use.

Simple Maintenance

The maintenance procedure is simple. Simply empty the patented waste trap and refill with uriLOCK (a slightly scented, green, biodegradable mineral oil). The simple maintenance procedure greatly reduces the running cost of the uridan urinal compared to other waterless urinal brands. No costly, hard-to-dispose-of replacement parts, inserts, deodorisers, mats or cubes are required.

Water & Cost Savings

Uridan waterless urinals have been saving water and improving sustainability ratings in commercial buildings across Australia since 2003. Uridan urinals are engineered to function without water, creating resource savings and cost savings in commercial developments every day.

Product Specifications

The Admiral is available in ceramic and fibreglass materials, with floor and wall waste options. The fibreglass urinals are available in white, grey or black colours. Special colours can be manufactured for larger quantities (15+ units).

Frequently specified for:

The Admiral is frequently specified for commercial office towers, shopping centres, airports, universities, schools, entertainments centres, sporting facilities, pubs, clubs and restaurants.