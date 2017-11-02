Elegant Design

The Uridan Spinnaker privacy screen is a strikingly stylish partition that will instantly lift the appearance of any commercial bathroom while delivering privacy and comfort in high traffic amenities.

Originally designed to complement the design lines of Uridan Admiral, the Spinnaker privacy screens are increasingly specified for commercial and public amenities to solve the privacy issue simply and cost-effectively.

Privacy & Comfort

Urinal partitions meet etiquette and privacy considerations for users. The Spinnaker has become an important part of good bathroom design. In addition to adequate spacing between urinals, the product delivers privacy screen thereby enhancing user comfort.

Simple installation

The Spinnaker privacy screen is simple to install with no visible brackets. The products come complete with brackets and installation instructions.

Product Specifications

The Uridan Spinnaker is available in a range of standard colours (white, grey and black) to suit any bathroom. Screens can be manufactured in specific colours to suit tailored customer requirements (for quantities of 15 + units).

The architectural effect of the Uridan Spinnaker installed between urinals is stunning, adding to the already striking visual appeal of a row of Uridan urinals.