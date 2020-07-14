The uridan Master is a stunning waterless urinal with 5-star environmental credentials. Modern and elegant, the Master is designed with slightly higher urinal walls to boost comfort and privacy for users. The Master is ideal for stylish commercial amenities with an emphasis user well-being.

Simple installation

The uridan Master comes complete with all parts required to set the urinal up ready for use.

Uridan urinals require only a simple connection to the sewer pipe - reducing installation and plumbing costs. No sensors or electronic flush mechanisms are required, eliminating all electrical installation costs.

The Master is a wall hung urinal with a horizontal waste connection.

Simple Maintenance

The maintenance procedure is simple. Simply flush the patented waste trap and refill with uriLOCK (a slightly scented, green, biodegradable mineral oil). The simple maintenance procedure greatly reduces the running cost of the uridan urinal compared to other waterless urinal brands. No service kits, or costly, hard-to-dispose-of replacement parts, inserts, deodorisers, mats or cubes are required.

Water & Cost Savings

The uridan Master is a key component of smart commercial amenities design. Designed to use no water at all, the Master helps to achieve sustainability and operating performance goals - saving water and associated embodied energy.

Product Specifications

The Master is available in uridan’s sturdy fibreglass material in white, grey or black colours. Special colours can be manufactured for larger quantities (15+ units).

Frequently specified for:

The uridan Master is ideal for installation in commercial office towers, shopping centres, airports, universities, schools, entertainments centres, sporting facilities, pubs, clubs and restaurants.