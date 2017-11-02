Uridan Crew waterless trough urinal

Designed for high traffic amenities

The robust Uridan Crew is increasingly specified for high traffic commercial amenities catering for a large number of males (including football stadiums, sporting venues, entertainment centres, caravan parks, cinemas, factories, warehouses, schools and demountable buildings). The Uridan Crew is the only waterless trough on the Australian market and as such the product delivers unprecedented water savings in high traffic amenities.

Practical and Robust

The simple shape and smooth, rimless surfaces make the urinal easy to maintain, delivering a high level of hygiene in amenities.

The resilient fibreglass material provides protection against vandalism and the extra-large waste trap makes this urinal particularly easy to maintain.

Simple installation

Uridan urinals require only a simple connection to the sewer pipe - reducing plumbing costs significantly. No electrical installation costs apply as there are no sensors or electronic flush mechanisms. The products come complete with all parts required to set the urinal up ready for use.

Simple Maintenance

The Crew waterless urinal uses no water in its operation. The urinal contains an odour blocking fluid (uriLOCK) which forms a barrier between the user and the sewer. Periodically, the waste trap is rinsed and the odour barrier is reinstated by refilling the waste trap with the biodegradable uriLOCK blocking fluid - delivering simple, low cost maintenance.

Water & Cost Savings

The cost efficiency of the Crew begins with its simple installation. The trough does not require complex pipework, cisterns, sensors, timers or flush mechanisms. Simply connect to a standard 50mm waste pipe.

As the urinal requires no water for flushing, the water and energy savings are clear.

Product Specifications

The Crew is available in fibreglass in 1200, 1800 and 2400mm lengths in the teal grey and the iron grey colours.