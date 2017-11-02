Uridan Cadet waterless urinal

Classic Design

This timeless urinal design makes the Uridan Cadet a classic. This smaller, compact urinal with its simple design and smooth curved surface makes this a favourite for commercial amenities and shopping centres.

Form & Functionality

The Cadet’s more compact design, smooth curved surfaces and user-friendly form delivers a simple and hygienic solution for residential and commercial bathrooms. The Cadet is frequently specified where a children’s urinal is required as this model can be positioned lower on the wall.

Simple installation

Uridan urinals require only a simple connection to the sewer pipe - reducing plumbing costs significantly. No electrical installation costs apply as there are no sensors or electronic flush mechanisms. The products come complete with all parts required to set the urinal up ready for use.

Simple Maintenance

The Uridan Cadet delivers simple cleaning and maintenance and lower ongoing operating costs when compared with other waterless urinal brands. The simple in-built waste trap requires only the uriLOCK blocking fluid (urinal oil) in order to deliver the perfect liquid seal. No costly, hard-to-dispose-of replacement parts, inserts, deodorisers, mats or cubes are required.

Water & Cost Savings

The cost efficiency of the Uridan range begins with the simple installation. Once installed a single urinal will save an estimated 60,000 litres of clean drinking water per year plus associated waste water and energy costs. The Cadet is frequently selected by organisations with a focus on sustainability (including water and energy savings).

Product Specifications

The Cadet is available in ceramic and fibreglass materials, with floor and wall waste options. The fibreglass urinals are available in white, grey and black colours. The Cadet can be manufactured in any colour to match your requirements (for multiples of 15 units or more).

Frequently specified for:

The Cadet is frequently specified for commercial office towers, shopping centres, schools, and the hospitality industry. The Cadet is also utilised in residential developments where water is at a premium.