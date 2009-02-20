Upright Ovens and Cookers from Glen Dimplex Australia
Last Updated on 20 Feb 2009
Kensington ovens are made from simple to keep clean enamel, with a huge cooking capacity and 25 adjustable shelving positions.
Overview
Description
Modern Electric Upright Cookers
Kensington Multifunction upright cookers are available in 90cm and 110cm models
Upright Cookers and Oven Range have a dual grill, fan oven, multifunction oven, conventional oven, bottom heat only, intensive bake, fan defrost and oven light. Baby Belling Pronto Hobs are fast and efficient in heating time
Kensington Multifunction upright cookers are available in 90cm and 110cm models
- Versatile upright oven
- Ideal for cooking pizzas and other food to entertain guests
- Easy to maintain and easy clean enamel
- Gloss Cast-Iron Pan Supports are removable and that are dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning
- The built-in hobs feature matt cast-iron pan supports
- Numerous shelf positions
- The 3-button programmer feature is user friendly and simple to operate
- 3 stunning finishes- black/ chrome, satin steel or cream/chrome
Upright Cookers and Oven Range have a dual grill, fan oven, multifunction oven, conventional oven, bottom heat only, intensive bake, fan defrost and oven light.
Combining both modern technology with traditional style design, the range offers multifunction facilities and a number of cooking compartments that gives users the ultimate control.
- Single induction element
- Portable Table Top Hobs has got 6 temperature settings (simmer to 240ºC)
- Cooktops comes with timer function
- LED temperature and time display
- Touch control
- Only requires a 10amp plug
- Suitable pan and cast iron griddle included
These versatile, portable tabletop hobs use an induction element that heats up the pan and not the surface, meaning fast, energy efficient and safe cooking.
Glen Dimplex supply a range of domestic appliances for a range of industries.
Glen Dimplex supply a range of domestic appliances for a range of industries.
Contact
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC
Unit 1 21 Lionel Road1300 556 816
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC
PO Box 5331300 556 816