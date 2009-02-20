Upright Ovens and Cookers from Glen Dimplex Australia

Modern Electric Upright Cookers

Versatile upright oven

Ideal for cooking pizzas and other food to entertain guests

Easy to maintain and easy clean enamel

Gloss Cast-Iron Pan Supports are removable and that are dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning

The built-in hobs feature matt cast-iron pan supports

Numerous shelf positions

The 3-button programmer feature is user friendly and simple to operate

3 stunning finishes- black/ chrome, satin steel or cream/chrome

Kensington Multifunction upright cookers are available in 90cm and 110cm models

Upright Cookers and Oven Range have a dual grill, fan oven, multifunction oven, conventional oven, bottom heat only, intensive bake, fan defrost and oven light.



Combining both modern technology with traditional style design, the range offers multifunction facilities and a number of cooking compartments that gives users the ultimate control.





Baby Belling Pronto Hobs are fast and efficient in heating time

Single induction element

Portable Table Top Hobs has got 6 temperature settings (simmer to 240ºC)

Cooktops comes with timer function

LED temperature and time display

Touch control

Only requires a 10amp plug

Suitable pan and cast iron griddle included

These versatile, portable tabletop hobs use an induction element that heats up the pan and not the surface, meaning fast, energy efficient and safe cooking.



Glen Dimplex supply a range of domestic appliances for a range of industries.



