Unique steel and timber composite structural beam

Last Updated on 09 Feb 2017

Tilling Timber is the licensee of TecBeam® - a unique, patent protected, innovative light weight steel and timber composite structural beam.

Overview
Description

The TecBeam® I-Beam comprises a continuous light gauge galvanized steel web, with press formed stiffening ribs and uniformly spaced service holes, and structural timber flanges of LVL, fixed by nails and/or spikes to each side of the continuous steel web. The result is an innovative composite I-Beam that rivals concrete for performance, with the benefits of timber.

A TecBeam® designed floor can often replace structural steel beams, this can amount to significant savings in time and cost. Ceiling plaster board and flooring materials can be fixed directly to the joist flanges, and most services can be installed through the web holes, including air conditioning ducts and large waste pipes, eliminating the need for tradesmen to cut holes in the beam web.

To learn more about the incredible benefits of using TecBeam®, download our brochure today.

Contact
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

109 Kurrajong Avenue

02 9677 2600
Display AddressCrestmead, QLD

84 Magnesium Drive

07 3440 5400
Display AddressEdinburgh, SA

5-9 Woomera Ave

08 8345 1966
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Cnr. Murray and Melville Streets

1300 452 633
Display AddressKilsyth, VIC

31-45 Orchard St

03 9725 0222
Display AddressForrestdale, WA

10 Cartwright Drive

08 9399 1609
