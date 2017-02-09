Unique steel and timber composite structural beam

Tilling Timber is the licensee of TecBeam® - a unique, patent protected, innovative light weight steel and timber composite structural beam.

The TecBeam® I-Beam comprises a continuous light gauge galvanized steel web, with press formed stiffening ribs and uniformly spaced service holes, and structural timber flanges of LVL, fixed by nails and/or spikes to each side of the continuous steel web. The result is an innovative composite I-Beam that rivals concrete for performance, with the benefits of timber.

A TecBeam® designed floor can often replace structural steel beams, this can amount to significant savings in time and cost. Ceiling plaster board and flooring materials can be fixed directly to the joist flanges, and most services can be installed through the web holes, including air conditioning ducts and large waste pipes, eliminating the need for tradesmen to cut holes in the beam web.

To learn more about the incredible benefits of using TecBeam®, download our brochure today.