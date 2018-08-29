Ultraflex Ultratile™

ULTRATILE™

Features

UltraTile™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Benefits of UltraTile™ drop-in include:

Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems

Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times

Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings

Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available



Nominal Panel Sizes

1200 x 600mm

600 x 600mm



Perforation Patterns

Slotted

Round

Custom



Substrate Materials

Standard E0 MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Retardant MDF



Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear paint

2pac polyurethane solid or metallic paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile

ULTRATILE™ SEMI CONCEALED

Features

UltraTile™ semi-concealed panels are the perfect solution for a sleek ceiling finish by reducing visibility of 24mm T-grid systems with our custom rebated edge detailing.

Benefits of UltraTile™ semi-concealed include:

Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems

Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times

Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings

Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available



Nominal Panel Sizes

1200 x 600mm

600 x 600mm



Perforation Patterns

Slotted

Round

Custom



Substrate Materials

Standard E0 MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Resistant MDF



Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear satin paint

2pac polyurethane solid or metallic colour paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile

ULTRATILE™ CONCEALED

Features

UltraTile™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.

Benefits of UltraTile™ concealed include:

Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MD or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel

Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times

Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc

Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available



Nominal Panel Sizes

2400 x 600 / 1200mm

2700 x 600 / 1200mm

3000 x 600 / 1200mm



Perforation Patterns

Slotted / Round / Custom



Substrate Materials

Standard E0 MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Resistant MDF

BB White Birch Plywood

AC Hoop Pine Plywood



Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear satin paint

2pac polyurethane solid or metallic colour paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile