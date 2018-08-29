Ultraflex Ultratile™
UltraTile™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.
Overview
ULTRATILE™
Features
Benefits of UltraTile™ drop-in include:
- Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems
- Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
- Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings
- Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
- Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 1200 x 600mm
- 600 x 600mm
Perforation Patterns
- Slotted
- Round
- Custom
Substrate Materials
- Standard E0 MDF
- Moisture Resistant MDF
- Fire Retardant MDF
Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear paint
- 2pac polyurethane solid or metallic paint
Acoustic Backing
- Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile
ULTRATILE™ SEMI CONCEALED
Features
UltraTile™ semi-concealed panels are the perfect solution for a sleek ceiling finish by reducing visibility of 24mm T-grid systems with our custom rebated edge detailing.
Benefits of UltraTile™ semi-concealed include:
- Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems
- Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
- Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings
- Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
- Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 1200 x 600mm
- 600 x 600mm
Perforation Patterns
- Slotted
- Round
- Custom
Substrate Materials
- Standard E0 MDF
- Moisture Resistant MDF
- Fire Resistant MDF
Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear satin paint
- 2pac polyurethane solid or metallic colour paint
Acoustic Backing
Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile
ULTRATILE™ CONCEALED
Features
UltraTile™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.
Benefits of UltraTile™ concealed include:
- Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MD or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel
- Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
- Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc
- Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
- Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
- 2700 x 600 / 1200mm
- 3000 x 600 / 1200mm
Perforation Patterns
- Slotted / Round / Custom
Substrate Materials
- Standard E0 MDF
- Moisture Resistant MDF
- Fire Resistant MDF
- BB White Birch Plywood
- AC Hoop Pine Plywood
Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear satin paint
- 2pac polyurethane solid or metallic colour paint
Acoustic Backing
Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile