Ultraflex Ultratile™

Last Updated on 29 Aug 2018

UltraTile™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Overview
Description

ULTRATILE™

Features

UltraTile™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Benefits of UltraTile™ drop-in include:

  • Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems
  • Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
  • Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings
  • Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum
  • Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
  • Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 1200 x 600mm
  • 600 x 600mm

Perforation Patterns

  • Slotted
  • Round
  • Custom

Substrate Materials

  • Standard E0 MDF
  • Moisture Resistant MDF
  • Fire Retardant MDF

Finishes

  • Solid colour or woodgrain laminate
  • Natural timber veneer with clear paint
  • 2pac polyurethane solid or metallic paint

Acoustic Backing

  • Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile

ULTRATILE™ SEMI CONCEALED

Features

UltraTile™ semi-concealed panels are the perfect solution for a sleek ceiling finish by reducing visibility of 24mm T-grid systems with our custom rebated edge detailing.

Benefits of UltraTile™ semi-concealed include:

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 1200 x 600mm
  • 600 x 600mm

Perforation Patterns

Substrate Materials

Finishes

Acoustic Backing

ULTRATILE™ CONCEALED

Features

UltraTile™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.

Benefits of UltraTile™ concealed include:

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
  • 2700 x 600 / 1200mm
  • 3000 x 600 / 1200mm

Perforation Patterns

Substrate Materials

Finishes

Acoustic Backing

Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

23/2 Slough Ave

02 9748 3344
