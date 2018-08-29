Ultraflex Ultraslat™

ULTRASLAT™ DROP-IN

Features

UltraSlat™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ drop-in include:

Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems

Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times

Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings

Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available



Nominal Panel Sizes

1200 x 600mm

600 x 600mm



Batten Profiles

LS3817-70

LS9518-120

LS3232-90

LS1738-40

LS1765-75



Substrate Materials

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Retardant MDF

Solid Timber



Batten Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear paint

2pac polyurethane paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ CONCEALED

Features

UltraSlat™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ concealed include:

Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel

Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times

Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc

Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available



Nominal Panel Sizes

2400 x 600 / 1200mm

3000 x 600 / 1200mm



Batten Profiles

LS3817-70

LS9518-120

LS3232-90

LS1738-40

LS1765-75



Substrate Materials

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Retardant MDF

Solid Timber



Batten Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear paint

2pac polyurethane paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ LIGHTWEIGHT

Features

UltraSlat™ lightweight panels are the perfect solution to gain maximum impact with large format linear timber beams without the weight and instability concerns of solid timber beams. UltraSlat™ lightweight battens can be supplied loose for individual installation or assembled into panels.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ Lightweight include:

Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel

Choice of 5 standard batten profiles, customisable to suit any aesthetic

Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc

Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas

Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance



Nominal Panel Sizes

2400 x 600 / 1200mm

2700 x 600 / 1200mm

3000 x 600 / 1200mm



Batten Profile

LS10050-100

LS15050-150

LS20050-290

LS25050-250

LS30050-300



Substrate Materials

Leightweight honeycomb cardboard core with standard MDF skins



Batten Finishes

Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate

Natural timber veneer with clear paint

2pac polyurethane paint



Acoustic Backing

Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ CLIP IN

Features

UltraSlat™ clip-in linear battens are the perfect solution for wall and ceiling applicaitons where hardwaring or fire resistent properties are an essential element of the project design.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ clip-in include:

Installation flexibility with battens supplied loose for cutting on site to suit service requirements or customer layouts and perimieter details.

Fast installation times utilizing conventional hangers & grid ceiling system

Full demountability of each individual batten thanks to our patented industry leading spring clip batten connection design

Colour matched end caps available to close off batten profiles

Choice of standard profiles and finishes with custom options available



Batten Profiles

LS10025

LS15025

LS15050

LS20060

LS25R

LS40R

LS50R



Substrate Materials

Extruded Aluminium

Solid Timber



Finishes

Pre-finished laminate or timber veneer

Solid colour or metallic powdercoat to RAL colour standard

Woodgrain print powdercoat

Colour coded end caps to match batten finish



Acoustic Backing