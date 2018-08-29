Ultraflex Ultraslat™
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2018
UltraSlat™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.
Overview
ULTRASLAT™ DROP-IN
Features
Benefits of UltraSlat™ drop-in include:
- Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems
- Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
- Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings
- Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
- Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 1200 x 600mm
- 600 x 600mm
Batten Profiles
- LS3817-70
- LS9518-120
- LS3232-90
- LS1738-40
- LS1765-75
Substrate Materials
- Moisture Resistant MDF
- Fire Retardant MDF
- Solid Timber
Batten Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear paint
- 2pac polyurethane paint
Acoustic Backing
- Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing
ULTRASLAT™ CONCEALED
Features
UltraSlat™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.
Benefits of UltraSlat™ concealed include:
- Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel
- Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
- Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc
- Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
- Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
- 3000 x 600 / 1200mm
Batten Profiles
- LS3817-70
- LS9518-120
- LS3232-90
- LS1738-40
- LS1765-75
Substrate Materials
- Moisture Resistant MDF
- Fire Retardant MDF
- Solid Timber
Batten Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear paint
- 2pac polyurethane paint
Acoustic Backing
- Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing
ULTRASLAT™ LIGHTWEIGHT
Features
UltraSlat™ lightweight panels are the perfect solution to gain maximum impact with large format linear timber beams without the weight and instability concerns of solid timber beams. UltraSlat™ lightweight battens can be supplied loose for individual installation or assembled into panels.
Benefits of UltraSlat™ Lightweight include:
- Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel
- Choice of 5 standard batten profiles, customisable to suit any aesthetic
- Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc
- Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas
- Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
Nominal Panel Sizes
- 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
- 2700 x 600 / 1200mm
- 3000 x 600 / 1200mm
Batten Profile
- LS10050-100
- LS15050-150
- LS20050-290
- LS25050-250
- LS30050-300
Substrate Materials
- Leightweight honeycomb cardboard core with standard MDF skins
Batten Finishes
- Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
- Natural timber veneer with clear paint
- 2pac polyurethane paint
Acoustic Backing
- Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing
ULTRASLAT™ CLIP IN
Features
UltraSlat™ clip-in linear battens are the perfect solution for wall and ceiling applicaitons where hardwaring or fire resistent properties are an essential element of the project design.
Benefits of UltraSlat™ clip-in include:
- Installation flexibility with battens supplied loose for cutting on site to suit service requirements or customer layouts and perimieter details.
- Fast installation times utilizing conventional hangers & grid ceiling system
- Full demountability of each individual batten thanks to our patented industry leading spring clip batten connection design
- Colour matched end caps available to close off batten profiles
- Choice of standard profiles and finishes with custom options available
Batten Profiles
- LS10025
- LS15025
- LS15050
- LS20060
- LS25R
- LS40R
- LS50R
Substrate Materials
- Extruded Aluminium
- Solid Timber
Finishes
- Pre-finished laminate or timber veneer
- Solid colour or metallic powdercoat to RAL colour standard
- Woodgrain print powdercoat
- Colour coded end caps to match batten finish
Acoustic Backing
- Loose supply Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing