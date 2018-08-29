Logo
Ultraflex Ultraslat™
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2018

UltraSlat™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Overview
Description

ULTRASLAT™ DROP-IN

Features

UltraSlat™ drop-in panels are the perfect solution for a premium ceiling with fast and efficient installation into standard 24mm T-grid systems.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ drop-in include:

  • Quick installation times and easy retrofit option into existing ceiling grid systems
  • Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
  • Easy integration with existing a/c outlets and light fittings
  • Maintain full accessibility into the ceiling plenum
  • Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
  • Green Star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 1200 x 600mm
  • 600 x 600mm

Batten Profiles

  • LS3817-70
  • LS9518-120
  • LS3232-90
  • LS1738-40
  • LS1765-75

Substrate Materials

  • Moisture Resistant MDF
  • Fire Retardant MDF
  • Solid Timber

Batten Finishes

  • Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
  • Natural timber veneer with clear paint
  • 2pac polyurethane paint

Acoustic Backing

  • Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ CONCEALED

Features

UltraSlat™ concealed panels are the perfect solution for integrated wall and ceiling systems with conceal fix installation onto standard TCR/Furring Channel framing systems.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ concealed include:

  • Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel
  • Standard perforation patterns and finishes with quick lead times
  • Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc
  • Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas
  • Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance
  • Green star Chain of Custody and fire rated options available

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
  • 3000 x 600 / 1200mm

Batten Profiles

  • LS3817-70
  • LS9518-120
  • LS3232-90
  • LS1738-40
  • LS1765-75

Substrate Materials

  • Moisture Resistant MDF
  • Fire Retardant MDF
  • Solid Timber

Batten Finishes

  • Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
  • Natural timber veneer with clear paint
  • 2pac polyurethane paint

Acoustic Backing

  • Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ LIGHTWEIGHT

Features

UltraSlat™ lightweight panels are the perfect solution to gain maximum impact with large format linear timber beams without the weight and instability concerns of solid timber beams. UltraSlat™ lightweight battens can be supplied loose for individual installation or assembled into panels.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ Lightweight include:

  • Standard installation onto off the shelf framing systems combined with our MDF or aluminium fixing strips pre-fixed to the back of each panel
  • Choice of 5 standard batten profiles, customisable to suit any aesthetic
  • Co-ordinated services integration for a/c outlets, light fittings, etc
  • Maximise panel sizes to reduce join lines across large open areas
  • Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance

Nominal Panel Sizes

  • 2400 x 600 / 1200mm
  • 2700 x 600 / 1200mm
  • 3000 x 600 / 1200mm

Batten Profile

  • LS10050-100
  • LS15050-150
  • LS20050-290
  • LS25050-250
  • LS30050-300

Substrate Materials

  • Leightweight honeycomb cardboard core with standard MDF skins

Batten Finishes

  • Solid colour or woodgrain Laminate
  • Natural timber veneer with clear paint
  • 2pac polyurethane paint

Acoustic Backing

  • Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

ULTRASLAT™ CLIP IN

Features

UltraSlat™ clip-in linear battens are the perfect solution for wall and ceiling applicaitons where hardwaring or fire resistent properties are an essential element of the project design.

Benefits of UltraSlat™ clip-in include:

  • Installation flexibility with battens supplied loose for cutting on site to suit service requirements or customer layouts and perimieter details.
  • Fast installation times utilizing conventional hangers & grid ceiling system
  • Full demountability of each individual batten thanks to our patented industry leading spring clip batten connection design
  • Colour matched end caps available to close off batten profiles
  • Choice of standard profiles and finishes with custom options available

Batten Profiles

  • LS10025
  • LS15025
  • LS15050
  • LS20060
  • LS25R
  • LS40R
  • LS50R

Substrate Materials

  • Extruded Aluminium
  • Solid Timber

Finishes

  • Pre-finished laminate or timber veneer
  • Solid colour or metallic powdercoat to RAL colour standard
  • Woodgrain print powdercoat
  • Colour coded end caps to match batten finish

Acoustic Backing

  • Loose supply Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A Soundmesh facing

