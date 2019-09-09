Crimsafe Ultimate
Last Updated on 09 Sep 2019
Take your security to the next level with the superior strength, versatility and architectural styling of Crimsafe Ultimate. Materials and technology combine to deliver a superior Crimsafe product that offers extraordinary resistance to attack, providing ultimate protection for families and homes.
Overview
Take your security to the next level with the superior strength, versatility and architectural styling of Crimsafe Ultimate.
Materials and technology combine to deliver a superior Crimsafe product that offers extraordinary resistance to attack, providing ultimate protection for families and homes. Crimsafe Ultimate screens are 40% stronger than Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic and seven times stronger than the impact level required by the Australian Standard.
Features and benefits:
- 40% stronger than the Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range
- Uses twice as many screws in the fastening system than our Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range
- A wider frame, making it more resistant to jemmy attacks
- A clip-on cover, creating a sealed chamber that conceals and protects the screws – they cannot be seen or accessed by a burglar.
- Heat protection – blocks up to 53% of solar heat gain through glass windows and doors
- UV protection – blocks up to 62% of UV rays, helping to reduce heat and prevent fading of soft furnishings
- Hail stones and flying debris – acts as a barrier for hail and other wind-borne debris, to protect glass windows and doors from breaking
- Fire attenuation – blocks 59% of radiant flames and heat, slowing down the spread of fire from one floor to another, or to neighbouring buildings
- Fire protection – tested to meet the highest levels in bushfire protection – BAL-FZ, and protects from ember attack, reduces radiant heat and will protect from burning debris, when used with a compliant window system.
- Cyclone protection – for buildings in high-risk cyclone areas, Crimsafe has a specially designed Cyclone Protection Screen rated for regions C and D, withstanding impacts up to 44m/s.
Visit product to find out more.