Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Cladding that breathes and keeps water out

Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Weatherboard System is designed for Australia’s demanding weather conditions and performs year after year.

This exterior cladding system designed for durability, style and performance and is a powder coated interlocking exterior cladding for residential and commercial applications.

Extensively tested by BRANZ and can withstand extreme weather conditions

Ulltraclad Aluminium Claddings are backed by extensive testing to cyclonic conditions and carries a BRANZ appraisal certificate no. 454 (2005).



Maintain the look of traditional weatherboards without the maintenance issues associated with timber cladding

Easy to install vertically and horizontally

Extensively tested for residential and commercial type applications

Choose from a large range of modern and classic designs

Lightweight and durable design, manufactured from premium grade aluminium

No painting required or maintenance other than a regular washing schedule

Exterior cladding installations come as a complete system

Exterior aluminium cladding system can be installed in both vertical and horizontal applications

Made from extruded 6060 T5 premium grade aluminium

15mm thick

Sizes from 140mm to 205mm

Widths available in 5 metres or 6 metres

Pre-finished standard powder coating and anodised range on premium grade aluminium

The standard colour range for Ulltraclad cladding system has been chosen to complement existing roofing colours from COLORBOND®. Many other colour choices are available on request

Ulltraclad exterior aluminium cladding system is a cost effective cladding solution that has the design flexibility to create any look desired.