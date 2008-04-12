Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Wintec Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Exterior Aluminium Cladding for WA project
KFC Restaurant for Exterior Aluminium Cladding
Exterior Aluminium Cladding used for McCafe
Exterior Aluminium Cladding for WA project
KFC Restaurant for Exterior Aluminium Cladding
Exterior Aluminium Cladding used for McCafe

Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Cladding that breathes and keeps water out

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Ultraclad Exterior Aluminium Cladding has been cyclonic tested for domestic and commercial applications and requires zero maintenance

Overview
Description

Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Weatherboard System is designed for Australia’s demanding weather conditions and performs year after year.

This exterior cladding system designed for durability, style and performance and is a powder coated interlocking exterior cladding for residential and commercial applications.

Extensively tested by BRANZ and can withstand extreme weather conditions
Ulltraclad Aluminium Claddings are backed by extensive testing to cyclonic conditions and carries a BRANZ appraisal certificate no. 454 (2005).

  • Maintain the look of traditional weatherboards without the maintenance issues associated with timber cladding
  • Easy to install vertically and horizontally
  • Extensively tested for residential and commercial type applications
  • Choose from a large range of modern and classic designs
  • Lightweight and durable design, manufactured from premium grade aluminium
  • No painting required or maintenance other than a regular washing schedule
Exterior cladding installations come as a complete system
  • Exterior aluminium cladding system can be installed in both vertical and horizontal applications
  • Made from extruded 6060 T5 premium grade aluminium
  • 15mm thick
  • Sizes from 140mm to 205mm
  • Widths available in 5 metres or 6 metres
Ulltraclad Cladding System Finish and Colour Range
  • Pre-finished standard powder coating and anodised range on premium grade aluminium
  • The standard colour range for Ulltraclad cladding system has been chosen to complement existing roofing colours from COLORBOND®. Many other colour choices are available on request

Ulltraclad exterior aluminium cladding system is a cost effective cladding solution that has the design flexibility to create any look desired.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Guide Brochure

2.17 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BRANZ Appraisal Certificate

307.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ulltraclad Exterior Cladding Installation Manual

3.88 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 1 34 Township Drive

07 5535 4477
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap