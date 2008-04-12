Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Cladding that breathes and keeps water out
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Ultraclad Exterior Aluminium Cladding has been cyclonic tested for domestic and commercial applications and requires zero maintenance
Overview
Ulltraclad Exterior Aluminium Weatherboard System is designed for Australia’s demanding weather conditions and performs year after year.
This exterior cladding system designed for durability, style and performance and is a powder coated interlocking exterior cladding for residential and commercial applications.
Extensively tested by BRANZ and can withstand extreme weather conditions
Ulltraclad Aluminium Claddings are backed by extensive testing to cyclonic conditions and carries a BRANZ appraisal certificate no. 454 (2005).
- Maintain the look of traditional weatherboards without the maintenance issues associated with timber cladding
- Easy to install vertically and horizontally
- Extensively tested for residential and commercial type applications
- Choose from a large range of modern and classic designs
- Lightweight and durable design, manufactured from premium grade aluminium
- No painting required or maintenance other than a regular washing schedule
- Exterior aluminium cladding system can be installed in both vertical and horizontal applications
- Made from extruded 6060 T5 premium grade aluminium
- 15mm thick
- Sizes from 140mm to 205mm
- Widths available in 5 metres or 6 metres
- Pre-finished standard powder coating and anodised range on premium grade aluminium
- The standard colour range for Ulltraclad cladding system has been chosen to complement existing roofing colours from COLORBOND®. Many other colour choices are available on request
Ulltraclad exterior aluminium cladding system is a cost effective cladding solution that has the design flexibility to create any look desired.