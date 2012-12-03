UV Stable Polymer and Stainless Steel Tactile Ground Surface Indicators from CTA Australia

CTA Australia have over 20 years experience working with polymer products and are astute in the development and installation process.They provide Retrofit Rubber Tactile Pads, Plastic Tactile and Stainless Steel Tactile Indicators to guide the vision impaired and provide slip resistant surfaces in wet areas for additional safety.



PolyPad® Retrofit Polymeric Tactile Pads provide UV stability and wear resistance in harsh weather conditions



PolyPad® Tactile Ground Surface Indicators are manufactured using high performance polymers, their properties are:

Flame and abrasion resistant

Resistant to acids, alcohols, alkalis, oils and gasoline

Low maintenance embossed non-slip surfaces ideal for high traffic areas and maintenance machinery

Can be positioned over concrete, ceramic tiles, bitumen and timber decking

PolyStud® Architectural Tactile Ground Studs are built to withstand extreme front and side loading

Embossed anti-slip surface ensures safe traffic passage for pedestrians

Features the option of retaining the original underlying surface without compromising performance of studs

Long lasting and low maintenance

SureSteel® Tactile Ground Surface Indicators are made from austenitic stainless steel providing consistent stable performance

Designed to withstand heavy traffic abuse

5mm protrusion height ensures optimum anti-slip and longevity

Durable stainless steel indicators provide maintenance free performance

Attractive highly polished finish adds aesthetic appeal

All of CTA’s tactical pads and indicators comply with Australia’s safety standards and the Disability Discrimination Act ensuring maximum safety and reliability. CTA’s tactile pads and indicators are ideal for a range of industry applications including train and bus platforms, factories and public areas.