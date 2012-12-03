Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CTA Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
PolyPad tactile indicators include a wide range of colours for easy visibility
SureSteel stainless steel tactile ground surface indicator studs
PolyStud polymer architectural tactile ground studs
PolyStud embossed anti-slip tactile ground indicator studs
PolyPad tactile indicators include a wide range of colours for easy visibility
SureSteel stainless steel tactile ground surface indicator studs
PolyStud polymer architectural tactile ground studs
PolyStud embossed anti-slip tactile ground indicator studs

UV Stable Polymer and Stainless Steel Tactile Ground Surface Indicators from CTA Australia

Last Updated on 03 Dec 2012

Fully compliant polymer and stainless steel tactile indicators from CTA Australia

Overview
Description

CTA Australia have over 20 years experience working with polymer products and are astute in the development and installation process.They provide Retrofit Rubber Tactile Pads, Plastic Tactile and Stainless Steel Tactile Indicators to guide the vision impaired and provide slip resistant surfaces in wet areas for additional safety.

PolyPad® Retrofit Polymeric Tactile Pads provide UV stability and wear resistance in harsh weather conditions

PolyPad® Tactile Ground Surface Indicators are manufactured using high performance polymers, their properties are:

  • Flame and abrasion resistant
  • Resistant to acids, alcohols, alkalis, oils and gasoline
  • Low maintenance embossed non-slip surfaces ideal for high traffic areas and maintenance machinery
  • Can be positioned over concrete, ceramic tiles, bitumen and timber decking

PolyStud® Architectural Tactile Ground Studs are built to withstand extreme front and side loading

  • Embossed anti-slip surface ensures safe traffic passage for pedestrians
  • Features the option of retaining the original underlying surface without compromising performance of studs
  • Long lasting and low maintenance

SureSteel® Tactile Ground Surface Indicators are made from austenitic stainless steel providing consistent stable performance

  • Designed to withstand heavy traffic abuse
  • 5mm protrusion height ensures optimum anti-slip and longevity
  • Durable stainless steel indicators provide maintenance free performance
  • Attractive highly polished finish adds aesthetic appeal

All of CTA’s tactical pads and indicators comply with Australia’s safety standards and the Disability Discrimination Act ensuring maximum safety and reliability. CTA’s tactile pads and indicators are ideal for a range of industry applications including train and bus platforms, factories and public areas.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
PolyPad Retrofit Polymeric Tactile Ground Surface Indicators

135.48 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PolyStud UV Stable Tactile Ground Surface Indicators

137.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SureSteel Austenitic Stainless Steel Tactile Surface Studs

112.18 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

HEAD OFFICE 5 Mareno Road

1300 CTA CTA / 1300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap