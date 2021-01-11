ULTRACORE: Non-combustible aluminium core panel

ULTRACORE manufactured by BLUECHIP is a Deemed-to-Satisfy (DtS) non-combustible aluminium panel when tested to AS 1530.1 and AS 1530.3 as per the requirements of the NCC 2019, Clause C1.9(e)(vii). It has also been tested by Exova Warringtonfire to BS 8414 and AS 5113 full-scale testing to prove it does not contribute to the spread fire.

Visually, ULTRACORE aluminium core panel looks the same as traditional aluminium composite panel but with zero combustible core content (0%) meaning it achieves the lowest risk rating, category D, from the Insurance Council of Australia.