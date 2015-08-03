UBIQ Light-weight INEX>BOARDS , an alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015
From UBIQ comes the INEX>BOARD range, a high-performing, lighter-weight product that’s perfect for a range of different applications.
Overview
An environmentally-friendly alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard products; INEX>BOARD is low carbon-based and designed for optimum performance.
Features and Benefits:
- Cost-effective, safe solution
- Not subject to degradation by UV light, heat, cold, wind or rain
- Will not burn and offers substantial fire rating
- Acoustic insulation
INEX>BOARD comes ready to accept most construction adhesives, stains, paints or mineral coatings and offers an inbuilt adhesion enhancement that’s suitable for any building, any surface, anywhere.
Contact
UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road1300 00 UBIQ / 1300