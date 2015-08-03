Logo
UBIQ Light-weight INEX>BOARDS , an alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015

From UBIQ comes the INEX>BOARD range, a high-performing, lighter-weight product that’s perfect for a range of different applications.

An environmentally-friendly alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard products; INEX>BOARD is low carbon-based and designed for optimum performance.

Features and Benefits:

  • Cost-effective, safe solution
  • Not subject to degradation by UV light, heat, cold, wind or rain
  • Will not burn and offers substantial fire rating
  • Acoustic insulation

INEX>BOARD comes ready to accept most construction adhesives, stains, paints or mineral coatings and offers an inbuilt adhesion enhancement that’s suitable for any building, any surface, anywhere.

Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
PO Box 318

