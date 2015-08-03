UBIQ Light-weight INEX>BOARDS , an alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard

From UBIQ comes the INEX>BOARD range, a high-performing, lighter-weight product that’s perfect for a range of different applications.

An environmentally-friendly alternative to fibre cement and plasterboard products; INEX>BOARD is low carbon-based and designed for optimum performance.

Features and Benefits:

Cost-effective, safe solution

Not subject to degradation by UV light, heat, cold, wind or rain

Will not burn and offers substantial fire rating

Acoustic insulation

INEX>BOARD comes ready to accept most construction adhesives, stains, paints or mineral coatings and offers an inbuilt adhesion enhancement that’s suitable for any building, any surface, anywhere.