Turf Cell® grass & aggregate reinforcement structure
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2018
The Atlantis Turf Cell® / Gravel Cell® can be used for the reinforcement of both grass and aggregate for applications such as car parking lots, trails, access roads, pathways and driveways.
Overview
Turf Cell® Grass Cell®
When installed the Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® provides a rigid surface featuring a dual planar structure that prevents tyre ruts and erosion depressions caused by traffic.
When used for grass reinforcement the Atlantis Turf Cell® provides effective vertical and horizontal root growth for healthy grass growth.
Gravel Cell® reinforcement structure creates an attractive, durable hard surface suitable for trafficable access roads and parking lots.
The Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® permeable paver can also be used to reinforce stormwater swales to collect and absorb rainwater into the ground.