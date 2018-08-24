Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Atlantis Water Management
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Turf Cell® grass & aggregate reinforcement structure
Turf Cell® grass & aggregate reinforcement structure

Turf Cell® grass & aggregate reinforcement structure

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2018

The Atlantis Turf Cell® / Gravel Cell® can be used for the reinforcement of both grass and aggregate for applications such as car parking lots, trails, access roads, pathways and driveways.

Overview
Description

Turf Cell® Grass Cell®

The Atlantis Turf Cell® / Gravel Cell® can be used for the reinforcement of both grass and aggregate for applications such as car parking lots, trails, access roads, pathways and driveways. When installed the Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® provides a rigid surface featuring a dual planar structure that prevents tyre ruts and erosion depressions caused by traffic.

When used for grass reinforcement the Atlantis Turf Cell® provides effective vertical and horizontal root growth for healthy grass growth.

Gravel Cell® reinforcement structure creates an attractive, durable hard surface suitable for trafficable access roads and parking lots.

The Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® permeable paver can also be used to reinforce stormwater swales to collect and absorb rainwater into the ground.

Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

3/19-21 Gibbes Street

1300 382 838
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap