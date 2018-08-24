Turf Cell® grass & aggregate reinforcement structure

Turf Cell® Grass Cell®

The Atlantis Turf Cell® / Gravel Cell® can be used for the reinforcement of both grass and aggregate for applications such as car parking lots, trails, access roads, pathways and driveways. When installed the Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® provides a rigid surface featuring a dual planar structure that prevents tyre ruts and erosion depressions caused by traffic.

When used for grass reinforcement the Atlantis Turf Cell® provides effective vertical and horizontal root growth for healthy grass growth.

Gravel Cell® reinforcement structure creates an attractive, durable hard surface suitable for trafficable access roads and parking lots.

The Turf Cell® and Gravel Cell® permeable paver can also be used to reinforce stormwater swales to collect and absorb rainwater into the ground.