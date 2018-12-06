Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
The BRITEX Stainless Steel Wudu Foot Wash Trough is designed specifically for the foot washing process during Wudu in Islamic cultural buildings.
Overview
Description
The BRITEX Stainless Steel Wudu Foot Wash Trough is designed specifically for the foot washing process during Wudu in Islamic cultural buildings. The process of the Wudu ritual requires a thoughtful design of a trough to allow for function and practicality of performing the ritual, while still maintaining hygiene.
Features & Benefits:
- Manufactured from durable 1.2mm grade 304 stainless steel Wudu troughs incorporate an angled rear foot resting ledge and a hinged floor grate below to allow for ease of cleaning
- All units are made to custom lengths to fit between walls
- Freestanding units can be supplied where required
- Heavy Duty S.S. stools optional
