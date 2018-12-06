Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Britex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality
Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality

Troughs designed around the Wudu ritual for practicality

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2018

The BRITEX Stainless Steel Wudu Foot Wash Trough is designed specifically for the foot washing process during Wudu in Islamic cultural buildings.

Overview
Description

The BRITEX Stainless Steel Wudu Foot Wash Trough is designed specifically for the foot washing process during Wudu in Islamic cultural buildings. The process of the Wudu ritual requires a thoughtful design of a trough to allow for function and practicality of performing the ritual, while still maintaining hygiene.

Features & Benefits:

  • Manufactured from durable 1.2mm grade 304 stainless steel Wudu troughs incorporate an angled rear foot resting ledge and a hinged floor grate below to allow for ease of cleaning
  • All units are made to custom lengths to fit between walls
  • Freestanding units can be supplied where required
  • Heavy Duty S.S. stools optional

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

644.49 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBundoora, VIC

Britex Place Mirra Court

1300 764 744
Postal AddressTaren Point, NSW

Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd

1300 764 744
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap