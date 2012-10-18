TreadRite Slip Resistant Coatings by Dy-Mark

High traction texture for slip resistant safety

Creates a textured high traction surface that is slip resistant for increased safety

Simple operation with an even finish for easy application

Minimises degradation of surfaces and resilient to mild chemicals, oils and petrol for longer lasting durability

Versatile for interior and exterior applications on a variety of surfaces from untreated timber to pebble finishes

Suitable for domestic and industrial applications from smaller railings and touch-ups to larger entrances and high traffic stairs

Available in 3 different colours to suit decor and purpose

Certified standard AS/NZS 4586:2004 compliant for quality reassurance

Protective surface shielding with resilience against petrol, oil and chemicals, TreadRite by Dy-Mark is a simple solution to slippery, low traction surfaces and costly accidents.TreadRite aerosol (350g) and larger 1L, 4L and 10L versions complies to AS/NZS 4586:2004 Slip Resistance Classification of New Pedestrian Surface Materials.Safety and durability on potentially slippery surfaces, TreadRite by Dy-Mark offer reliability both at home and office.