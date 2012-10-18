Logo
Dy-Mark (Aust) Pty Ltd
TreadRite by Dy-Mark is easy to use with uniform coverage
Suitable for interior and exterior applications, TreadRite makes safety a priority
For projects big or small, TreadRite can take care of slippery surfaces easily
TreadRite by Dy-Mark is a textured, high traction anti-slip surface and durable finish
TreadRite Slip Resistant Coatings by Dy-Mark

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2012

Durable high traction coatings that significantly increase safety and protection.

Overview
Description
Protective surface shielding with resilience against petrol, oil and chemicals, TreadRite by Dy-Mark is a simple solution to slippery, low traction surfaces and costly accidents.

High traction texture for slip resistant safety
  • Creates a textured high traction surface that is slip resistant for increased safety
  • Simple operation with an even finish for easy application
  • Minimises degradation of surfaces and resilient to mild chemicals, oils and petrol for longer lasting durability
  • Versatile for interior and exterior applications on a variety of surfaces from untreated timber to pebble finishes
  • Suitable for domestic and industrial applications from smaller railings and touch-ups to larger entrances and high traffic stairs
  • Available in 3 different colours to suit decor and purpose
Certified standard AS/NZS 4586:2004 compliant for quality reassurance
TreadRite aerosol (350g) and larger 1L, 4L and 10L versions complies to AS/NZS 4586:2004 Slip Resistance Classification of New Pedestrian Surface Materials.

Safety and durability on potentially slippery surfaces, TreadRite by Dy-Mark offer reliability both at home and office.

TreadRite by Dy-Mark Brochure

146.26 KB

Milton, QLD

Suite 9/10, 19 Lang Parade

1300 396 275
