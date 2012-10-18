TreadRite Slip Resistant Coatings by Dy-Mark
Durable high traction coatings that significantly increase safety and protection.
Overview
Description
Protective surface shielding with resilience against petrol, oil and chemicals, TreadRite by Dy-Mark is a simple solution to slippery, low traction surfaces and costly accidents.
High traction texture for slip resistant safety
TreadRite aerosol (350g) and larger 1L, 4L and 10L versions complies to AS/NZS 4586:2004 Slip Resistance Classification of New Pedestrian Surface Materials.
Safety and durability on potentially slippery surfaces, TreadRite by Dy-Mark offer reliability both at home and office.
- Creates a textured high traction surface that is slip resistant for increased safety
- Simple operation with an even finish for easy application
- Minimises degradation of surfaces and resilient to mild chemicals, oils and petrol for longer lasting durability
- Versatile for interior and exterior applications on a variety of surfaces from untreated timber to pebble finishes
- Suitable for domestic and industrial applications from smaller railings and touch-ups to larger entrances and high traffic stairs
- Available in 3 different colours to suit decor and purpose
