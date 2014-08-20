Travertine tiles from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics
Overview
For well over 20 years RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics has grown to become one of Australia’s leading importers and sellers of quality natural stone, marble and ceramic products.
Travertine is a versatile material that can be used in all areas of the home to create a distinctive ambiance, as well as being used in feature walls, flooring tiles and as benchtops.
Travertine comes in either honed or polished finishes, with the versatility to be customised for specific applications
- Material can be worked in uniform sizes
- Available in large slabs from which benchtops are manufactured
- Popular choice for outdoor paving where it can be left in its natural state
- Available as filled or unfilled
RMS offers one of the biggest ranges of Travertine in Australia, available in two cuts:
- Vein cut, where the striking veins are visible
- Cross cut, which highlights the materials natural spots and grooves
- Both cuts are highly effective as floor or wall tiles
Travertine from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics is sourced from quarries in Italy, Spain and selected other countries which produce the finest natural materials.
