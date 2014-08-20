Travertine tiles from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics

For well over 20 years RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics has grown to become one of Australia’s leading importers and sellers of quality natural stone, marble and ceramic products.

Travertine is a versatile material that can be used in all areas of the home to create a distinctive ambiance, as well as being used in feature walls, flooring tiles and as benchtops.

Travertine comes in either honed or polished finishes, with the versatility to be customised for specific applications

Material can be worked in uniform sizes

Available in large slabs from which benchtops are manufactured

Popular choice for outdoor paving where it can be left in its natural state

Available as filled or unfilled

RMS offers one of the biggest ranges of Travertine in Australia, available in two cuts:

Vein cut, where the striking veins are visible

Cross cut, which highlights the materials natural spots and grooves

Both cuts are highly effective as floor or wall tiles

Travertine from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics is sourced from quarries in Italy, Spain and selected other countries which produce the finest natural materials.