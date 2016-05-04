Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey

Travertine is a banded, compact variety of Limestone formed along streams, particularly where there are subterranean mineral springs or underground rivulets that are hot or cold. Calcium carbonate is deposited where evaporation of the water leaves a solution that is supersaturated with chemical constituents of calcite. This process happens on a large scale and takes millions of years.

Artmar Natural Stone has a range of pavers that are made of Travertine. They offer a range of finishes and sizes to suit all paving applcations.

Finishes include:

Tumbled

Sandblasted

Bullnose

Colours include:

Silver

Noce

Grades include:

Eco

Classic

Premium

Sizes include:

203x203x30

406x406x30

610x406x30

610x610x30

1220x406x30

French Pattern

Artmar travertine pavers are a popular choice for almost any outdoor space; as the stone does not retain heat. Travertine is extremely versatile, low maintenance and will complement any décor.