Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Artmar Tile and Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey

Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey

Last Updated on 04 May 2016

Travertine is a banded, compact variety of Limestone formed along streams, particularly where there are subterranean mineral springs or underground rivulets that are hot or cold.

Overview
Description

Travertine is a banded, compact variety of Limestone formed along streams, particularly where there are subterranean mineral springs or underground rivulets that are hot or cold. Calcium carbonate is deposited where evaporation of the water leaves a solution that is supersaturated with chemical constituents of calcite. This process happens on a large scale and takes millions of years.

Artmar Natural Stone has a range of pavers that are made of Travertine. They offer a range of finishes and sizes to suit all paving applcations.

Finishes include:

  • Tumbled
  • Sandblasted
  • Bullnose

Colours include:

  • Silver
  • Noce

Grades include:

  • Eco
  • Classic
  • Premium

Sizes include:

  • 203x203x30
  • 406x406x30
  • 610x406x30
  • 610x610x30
  • 1220x406x30
  • French Pattern

Artmar travertine pavers are a popular choice for almost any outdoor space; as the stone does not retain heat. Travertine is extremely versatile, low maintenance and will complement any décor.

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

4-6 Smithfield Road

1300 278 627
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap