Travertine natural stone pavers from Turkey
Last Updated on 04 May 2016
Overview
Travertine is a banded, compact variety of Limestone formed along streams, particularly where there are subterranean mineral springs or underground rivulets that are hot or cold. Calcium carbonate is deposited where evaporation of the water leaves a solution that is supersaturated with chemical constituents of calcite. This process happens on a large scale and takes millions of years.
Artmar Natural Stone has a range of pavers that are made of Travertine. They offer a range of finishes and sizes to suit all paving applcations.
Finishes include:
- Tumbled
- Sandblasted
- Bullnose
Colours include:
- Silver
- Noce
Grades include:
- Eco
- Classic
- Premium
Sizes include:
- 203x203x30
- 406x406x30
- 610x406x30
- 610x610x30
- 1220x406x30
- French Pattern
Artmar travertine pavers are a popular choice for almost any outdoor space; as the stone does not retain heat. Travertine is extremely versatile, low maintenance and will complement any décor.