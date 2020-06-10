Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Schots Home Emporium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Traditional Vanities
Traditional Vanities
Traditional Vanities
Traditional Vanities

Traditional Vanities

Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020

Traditional vanity with Italian Carrara marble top. Detailed moulding reflecting a bygone era. For Architects and designers, this vanity provides the ideal solution where the front of the house retains its authenticity of origins, and the back extension expresses its modern-day contemporary feel.

Overview
Description

OC Classique vanity

Traditional vanity with Italian Carrara marble top. Detailed moulding reflecting a bygone era. For Architects and designers, this vanity provides the ideal solution where the front of the house retains its authenticity of origins, and the back extension expresses its modern-day contemporary feel.

The features of the OC Classique include ample storage and has a matching mirror cabinet. The white Carrara marble top is natural Italian stone and easily cleaned and maintained.

The Classique range offers timeless style reflecting hand-made craftsmanship and detailed cabinetry, giving distinction to any bathroom.

The Classique range of vanities is one part of the Schots Home Emporium collection.

Contact
Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

400 Hoddle St

03 9482 6400
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap