OC Classique vanity

Traditional vanity with Italian Carrara marble top. Detailed moulding reflecting a bygone era. For Architects and designers, this vanity provides the ideal solution where the front of the house retains its authenticity of origins, and the back extension expresses its modern-day contemporary feel.

The features of the OC Classique include ample storage and has a matching mirror cabinet. The white Carrara marble top is natural Italian stone and easily cleaned and maintained.

The Classique range offers timeless style reflecting hand-made craftsmanship and detailed cabinetry, giving distinction to any bathroom.

The Classique range of vanities is one part of the Schots Home Emporium collection.