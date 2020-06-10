Traditional Vanities
Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020
Traditional vanity with Italian Carrara marble top. Detailed moulding reflecting a bygone era. For Architects and designers, this vanity provides the ideal solution where the front of the house retains its authenticity of origins, and the back extension expresses its modern-day contemporary feel.
Overview
OC Classique vanity
The features of the OC Classique include ample storage and has a matching mirror cabinet. The white Carrara marble top is natural Italian stone and easily cleaned and maintained.
The Classique range offers timeless style reflecting hand-made craftsmanship and detailed cabinetry, giving distinction to any bathroom.
The Classique range of vanities is one part of the Schots Home Emporium collection.