HLS Healthcare Pty Ltd
Detailed product image wall mounted horizontal accessible bathroom track
Track and Cover

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2019

A Universal solution that affords flexibility throughout the bathroom. You can attach, move, adjust, and easily remove bathroom accessories.

Overview
Description

The Smart system designed to make the bathroom environment flexible.

Key benefits include:

  • Flexibility
  • Adjustability
  • Fully Customised Design

The bathroom adapts to the users’ needs, whereas historically it was the user that had to adapt.

The range of covers for the horizontal track have been designed to match every possible style of bathroom.

Create a matching style or a contrast which can be desired in Healthcare environments. Aesthetically pleasing finish as the cover finish can be fully customised to blend in with surrounding of the bathroom.

Display AddressRowville, VIC

67 Henderson Road

1300 931 893
