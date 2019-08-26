The Smart system designed to make the bathroom environment flexible.

Key benefits include:

Flexibility

Adjustability

Fully Customised Design



A Universal solution that affords flexibility throughout the bathroom. You can attach, move, adjust, and easily remove bathroom accessories.

The bathroom adapts to the users’ needs, whereas historically it was the user that had to adapt.

The range of covers for the horizontal track have been designed to match every possible style of bathroom.

Create a matching style or a contrast which can be desired in Healthcare environments. Aesthetically pleasing finish as the cover finish can be fully customised to blend in with surrounding of the bathroom.