Total Design And Construct Designing and Building your Workspace



Total Design and Construct will design your workplace helping staff and employees achieve a happy workspace. We can plan your fit out, demolish existing partitions and carpentry and rebuild with new floor coverings and ceilings, also give you open planned workstations, joinery and furniture. Build boardrooms, staffrooms and receptions, supply glazing and doors for individual offices. We paint, do all plumbing and electrical and even the detail clean. It is the TOTAL package.



Advantages of Using Total Design and Construct

TDC start at concept stage and see it through to handover.

Can organise your workspace making staff happier, thus increasing productivity

There is a thorough consultation to ensure all the needs of staff and work environment are taken care of.

Have our own architect ready for your use.

TDC Build workspaces for every business from the 1 office workspace to the multi level corporate fit out.

Build and facilitate work spaces that are enjoyable to work in helping employees to be more productive.

Provide anything from the open planned workstations to the most complex office fit outs available enabling people to be able to liase with one another over their desk or have the privacy and security of their own lockable office.

Build to all Australian standards giving you peace of mind that you have a quality work areaWe use our own carpenters on the job not subcontractors who don't care about our business or your fit out.

TDC has its own joinery department allowing us to have quality control on not just the partitions but all joinery and furniture.

Total Design and Constructs services are suitable for