Total Crane Services Workshop
Last Updated on 14 Aug 2008
Full range of services to crane owners from routine servicing through to annual inspection to major refurbishments
Overview
Description
- Full range of services to crane owners from routine servicing through to annual inspection to major refurbishments
- Site 141 Boundary Rd Paget, Mackay, Qld
- Specialist workforce experienced with many crane makes and models
- Qualified fitters for servicing and repair facility for B doubles
- Large workspace to facilitate strip down of larger truck and crawler cranes
- Mobile facility for servicing and repairs for owners/operators of light static plant and forklifts
10 Year and 25 Year Crane Inspections
Total Crane Services develops a close working relationship with the client through continual communication of job progress and costs, as well as a flexible invoicing system to suit the client’s needs when completing whole or partial refurbishments.
- Expertise in the management and completion of 10 year inspections. One stop facility for all 10 yearly and 25 yearly requirements from initial inspection, scope of work through to engineer approved certificate of completion
- Partial refurbishments
- Work hand in hand with local engineer or one of your choosing
- Additional work can be programmed in
- Replacement crane can be provided
- 3B6 agent, offer motion cut retrofits to update Frannas