Accessible bathroom interior with adjustable arm rest hardware
Accessible bathroom interior with adjustable arm rest hardware

Toilet Area

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2019

Range of arm supports with height and sideways adjustability. Also, removable when used with Track and Cover.

Overview
Description

Range of arm supports with height and sideways adjustability. Also, removable when used with Track and Cover.

Available in different lengths of 60cm, 75cm, and 90cm to fit with the size of toilet.

Flexibility is not only about function, it’s also about aesthetic. Profilo Smart offer a range of 5 standard colours for the plastic inserts and a choice between 2 aluminium finishes, anodized or stainless steel.

Arm supports are ergonomically shaped, foldable. Support areas are non-slip, warm touch, with a scratch proof finish. Plastic components are anti-bacterial for superior hygiene standard.

Optional accessory to have a built-in toilet paper holder for convenience of the user.

Contact
Display AddressRowville, VIC

67 Henderson Road

1300 931 893
