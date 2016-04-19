Timber partition doors for commercial applications

Criterion Industries provides the Aurora range of timber partition doors in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and to commercial projects throughout Australia.

Diverse Options

Aurora doors offer endless possibilities in size, construction and style. A diverse range of options is readily available including: vision panels, machining for hardware, specialised cladding and veneers. Criterion's stringent quality control procedures helps to maintain a superior level of product integrity, essential in commercial and high-end residential applications.

The Aurora range includes sliding doors, which can be incorporated into Cascade sliding systems, complementing the Cascade system and offering even more design flexibility.

Features of timber partition doors: