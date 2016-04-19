Timber partition doors for commercial applications
Criterion Industries provides the Aurora range of timber partition doors in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and to commercial projects throughout Australia.
Diverse Options
Aurora doors offer endless possibilities in size, construction and style. A diverse range of options is readily available including: vision panels, machining for hardware, specialised cladding and veneers. Criterion's stringent quality control procedures helps to maintain a superior level of product integrity, essential in commercial and high-end residential applications.
The Aurora range includes sliding doors, which can be incorporated into Cascade sliding systems, complementing the Cascade system and offering even more design flexibility.
Features of timber partition doors:
- Quality commercial grade construction
- Large range of stock doors
- Exceptional turnaround time on custom sizes
- Custom machining for associated hardware and seals
- Viewing panels with a wide range of glass types
- Variety of veneers available
- Fire rated doors
Contact
Criterion Industries 95 Victoria Street02 9355 0700
Criterion Industries 15 Corporate Place03 9355 0700
Criterion Industries 58 Tacoma Circuit08 9355 0700