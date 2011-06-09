Timber and Steel Pedestrian Bridges and Boardwalks by Landmark Products
Last Updated on 09 Jun 2011
Engineered bridge kits are available in timber and steel and can be customised to specific requirements
Overview
Description
Landmark Products provide an impressive range of Board Walks and Bridges that can be easily customised to suit specific requirements. These safe and durable structures offer highly versatile design options with a variety of timber, composite or steel material finishes with some bridges capable of spanning over 70 meters.
Pre-fabricated components allow for fast and safe installation
Timber Truss Torrens K1101 Model Pedestrian Bridges provide an economical solution for shorter spans.
- Landmark pedestrian bridges are delivered in flat packs and are ready for installation
- Features a simple design with durable structural materials
I-Beam Condamine K1103 Pedestrian Bridges are ideal for golf courses, resorts and commercial projects.
- Highly versatile design with light vehicle options for golf buggies and bicycles
- Available with a variety of standard or custom handrail finish options
Steel Truss Murray K1105 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to span long distances due with lightweight construction.
- Hot-dip galvanised components for durability
- Flat-packed for ease of transport to remote locations
PML Aluminium K1104 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to withstand Australia’s harsh conditions.
- Light weight and highly corrosion resistant design is ideal for coastal locations
- Transported and installed by qualified Australian trades people
- K1104 bridges feature a high recycled content and are themselves 100% recyclable
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD
55-57 Kabi Circuit(07) 3817 9400
Postal AddressGosford, NSW
PO Box 116807 3881 1499