Timber and Steel Pedestrian Bridges and Boardwalks by Landmark Products



Pre-fabricated components allow for fast and safe installation

Landmark pedestrian bridges are delivered in flat packs and are ready for installation

Features a simple design with durable structural materials

Engineered to withstand cross flood loadings

Highly versatile design with light vehicle options for golf buggies and bicycles

Available with a variety of standard or custom handrail finish options

Effectively cater for long spans with strong and lightweight design

Hot-dip galvanised components for durability

Flat-packed for ease of transport to remote locations

Bridges can safely span over areas of up to 70 meters

Light weight and highly corrosion resistant design is ideal for coastal locations

Transported and installed by qualified Australian trades people

K1104 bridges feature a high recycled content and are themselves 100% recyclable

Landmark Products provide an impressive range of Board Walks and Bridges that can be easily customised to suit specific requirements. These safe and durable structures offer highly versatile design options with a variety of timber, composite or steel material finishes with some bridges capable of spanning over 70 meters.Timber Truss Torrens K1101 Model Pedestrian Bridges provide an economical solution for shorter spans.I-Beam Condamine K1103 Pedestrian Bridges are ideal for golf courses, resorts and commercial projects.Steel Truss Murray K1105 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to span long distances due with lightweight construction.PML Aluminium K1104 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to withstand Australia’s harsh conditions.The range of Pedestrian Foot Bridges and Boardwalks are backed by a 10 year structural warranty. These durable and attractive structures provide the ideal solution to your Pedestrian Bridge and Boardwalk applications.