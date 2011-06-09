Logo
Stylish Timber Boardwalks are practical and attractive
Durable Pedestrian Bridge Designs
Durable Walkways for demanding applications
Aluminium bridges feature a high recycled material content
Timber and Steel Pedestrian Bridges and Boardwalks by Landmark Products

Last Updated on 09 Jun 2011

Engineered bridge kits are available in timber and steel and can be customised to specific requirements

Overview
Description
Landmark Products provide an impressive range of Board Walks and Bridges that can be easily customised to suit specific requirements. These safe and durable structures offer highly versatile design options with a variety of timber, composite or steel material finishes with some bridges capable of spanning over 70 meters.

Pre-fabricated components allow for fast and safe installation
Timber Truss Torrens K1101 Model Pedestrian Bridges provide an economical solution for shorter spans.
  • Landmark pedestrian bridges are delivered in flat packs and are ready for installation
  • Features a simple design with durable structural materials
Engineered to withstand cross flood loadings
I-Beam Condamine K1103 Pedestrian Bridges are ideal for golf courses, resorts and commercial projects.
  • Highly versatile design with light vehicle options for golf buggies and bicycles
  • Available with a variety of standard or custom handrail finish options
Effectively cater for long spans with strong and lightweight design
Steel Truss Murray K1105 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to span long distances due with lightweight construction.
  • Hot-dip galvanised components for durability
  • Flat-packed for ease of transport to remote locations
Bridges can safely span over areas of up to 70 meters
PML Aluminium K1104 Pedestrian Bridges are designed to withstand Australia’s harsh conditions.
  • Light weight and highly corrosion resistant design is ideal for coastal locations
  • Transported and installed by qualified Australian trades people
  • K1104 bridges feature a high recycled content and are themselves 100% recyclable
The range of Pedestrian Foot Bridges and Boardwalks are backed by a 10 year structural warranty. These durable and attractive structures provide the ideal solution to your Pedestrian Bridge and Boardwalk applications.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pedestrian Bridges Brochure

3.08 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

55-57 Kabi Circuit

(07) 3817 9400
Postal AddressGosford, NSW

PO Box 1168

07 3881 1499
