Timber Roofing by Aussie Shingles - Australian Timber for Australian Architecture



The Natural Alternative for Roofing

EVER since the first settlement in 1788 Australian hardwoods have been split into shingles and palings for roofs, walls and fencing. Over the years, hardwood shingles have provided an attractive, natural, insulated roofing material for Australian homes, from simple pioneer cottages to large urban mansions.



We have seen a return to a natural architecture where materials like timber, earth, stone, and clinker brick can be seen to advantage. An appropriate roofing is an important step towards achieving harmony between a building and its surrounding environment, and the shingle roof are an ideal solution.



Advantages of Aussie Shingles

There are several important why Australian Hardwood Shingles are preferable to other roofing materials:

Insulation: Wooden Shingles have a thermal resistance 94% greater than galvanised iron, 91% greater than slate roofs.

Wooden Shingles have a thermal resistance 94% greater than galvanised iron, 91% greater than slate roofs. Wind resistance: shingle roofs ideal for use in Terrain category 1 of cyclone prone areas. This is because shingles individually nailed and then overlapped by at least three other shingles.

shingle roofs ideal for use in Terrain category 1 of cyclone prone areas. This is because shingles individually nailed and then overlapped by at least three other shingles. Maintenance: Provided they are correctly installed shingles require very little maintenance and on painting is necessary.

Research has shown that Australian Timbers are best for Australian conditions. Our hardwoods are the product of our climate and our environment and as such they are logically more durable and rot-resistant when exposed than imported Canadian redwood shingles.

Roofing, Internal Wall Cladding and External Wall Cladding

Hardwood shingles are a unique and attractive cladding for both exterior and interior walls. When used as an interior decorating material, the shingle can be oiled, stained or painted to achieve the effect desired. Alternative they may be left in their natural state, creating an atmosphere of natural warmth and originality