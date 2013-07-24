Timber Acoustic Panels from Sontext
Timber panels provide acoustic control on all ceilings and walls inside large venues.
Overview
Sontext Pty Ltd, marketers of MURANO Acoustic Timber Panels, has announced that Murano MDF baseboard has achieved FSC certification.
Murano Timber Acoustic Panels for sound adsorption and reverberation control
Perforated, slotted or grooved panels for commercial interior wall and ceiling linings, specifically designed for sound absorption and reverberation control. Other key features include:
- Manufactured from FSC certified, low formaldehyde (E1 grade) MDF baseboard,
- Available plain or finished in an extensive range of perforation patterns and surface finishes including timber veneers, laminates, lacquer and paint.
- Concealed fixing system and interlocking edge joints.
- Black SOUNDTEX® acoustic felt backing.
Murano Acoustic Panels Applications
Murano Acoustic Panels have been specified for numerous school projects under the BER Program – part of the Australian Government’s Economic Stimulus Package. Projects include:
- Libraries
- Meeting Rooms
- Multipurpose Halls
- Performing Arts Centres
Murano Timber Acoustic Panels have been used as wall and ceiling linings in numerous applications around Australia and in the Middle East in commercial spaces like education and entertainment venues, and interior public spaces to provide both a stylish finish, and to control sound and reverberation.
