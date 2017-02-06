TileLink permanent roof anchor for working at heights

SafetyLink's team designed the TileLink (winner of an episode on ABC1 The New Inventors) with unique energy absorbing capabilities, to reduce the risk of injury to the person and damage to the structure.

What am I used for?

An anchor point designed for use on timber rafters with tiled roof, will arrest from any direction.

Designed for use on timber rafters under tiles.

Highly flexible design ensures installation to the majority of roof tile profiles.

Affords flexible means of attachment to timber.

No need to cut sarking, eliminating waterproofing issues.

Discreet design, with only the eyelet protruding from the roof.

Single Person Anchor.

Rated at 15kN.

Complies with AS/NZS 1891.4

The TileLink is a multi-directional anchor and comprises of one component, making installation much simpler and time effective. The TileLink can be screwed to the rafter to suit the profile of the tile.

There is no need to cut the sarking as the design of this unique roof anchor eliminates this, therefore eliminating any future potential roof leaks. A perfect solution in our current climate protecting our investments and working at heights safely.