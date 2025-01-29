Thermorail Heated Towel Rails adding warmth and comfort

Thermogroup is the manufacturer of Thermorail Heated Towel Rails and distributes Jeeves Liquid Filled Towel rails. We have developed our range over the last 10 years to be one of the most comprehensive on the market and includes ladder style, single bar, dry element, liquid filled, 12 Volt, heritage, black, white, gold and non-heated.

Our standard range carries a 10-year warranty and the Jeeves range has a 25-year warranty on the Rail and 5 years on the element. We have the ability to make bespoke models for projects and our experienced team will help you select the best model for your project or home