Thermobreak Thermal Insulation Materials from Sekisui Foam Australia

Innovative Thermobreak is a leading flexible thermal insulation material made from physically crosslinked, closed cell, polyolefin foam, thermally fused to pure reinforced aluminum foil.



Also available with adhesive backing and provides superior energy saving performance, Thermobreak Tube insulation is a preformed tube thermal insulation for steel, copper and plastic pipes.



Duct and Pipe Insulation with lower thermal conductivity

Thermobreak has a lower thermal conductivity than other flexible closed cell thermal insulation materials and has near zero vapour permeability

Its all in one concept enables fast and simple installation with trouble free operation in a variety of environments

Thermobreak Thermal Insulation and Thermobreak™ Tube are quality manufactured in Australia and Thailand

Long lasting insulation with resistance to water vapour

Optimum Thermal Insulation - Can solve tight clearance issues with its very low thermal conductivity

Versatile and reliable, Thermobreak Tube is suitable for duct, raised floor, underslab, AC unit, water pipe and tank insulation.

Promoting sustainable practices and solutions, Thermobreak is Green Building Compliant, a certified Green Star product and Zero Global Warming Potential for environmental responsibility and produced without Ozone destroying agents.