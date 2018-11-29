Thermobreak No Clad for External Insulation from Sekisui Foam Australia
Last Updated on 29 Nov 2018
Strong and reliable crosslinked closed cell polyolefin foam with durable multilayer composite Thermobreak No Clad from Sekisui Foam Australia intelligent development.
Overview
High performance closed cell physically crosslinked polyolefin foam insulation Thermobreak No Clad is a reliable alternative to cladding of duct and pipe insulation.
Integrated with a highly durable foil facing to eliminate mechanical damage in high risk environments
- Aluminium foil is puncture resistant for reliable and consistent performance in tough conditions
- Reinforced with exceptional strength close weave scrim
- Hard wearing multilayer composite with innovative saltwater, UV and weather resilient coating
- Intelligent design for easy fabrication with sharp knives
- Available with No Clad Foil Tape accessory for extra strength
Quality assured with NCS International certified ISO 9001 benchmarked management system
- Smoke and fire rated BS 476 Part 6 and 7 with Class 0 results
- Tested antimicrobial Resistance to Fungi (ASTM G21) with zero growth
- Promoting sustainable practices with Green Star Compliance
- Trusted Natspec Product partnership agreement
Comprehensive sizing options available to suit your application
Available forms to insulate pipes and ducts
- Tube: Standard pipe OD’s from 25mm to 273mm, wall thickness of up to 55mm
- Ducts: Sheets 1200mm x 2400mm, thickness of 25mm to 50mm
Developing high quality solutions with tested performance, Sekisui Foam Australia exclusive Thermobreak No Clad delivers strength and reliability in high risk areas.