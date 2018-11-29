Thermobreak No Clad for External Insulation from Sekisui Foam Australia

High performance closed cell physically crosslinked polyolefin foam insulation Thermobreak No Clad is a reliable alternative to cladding of duct and pipe insulation.



Integrated with a highly durable foil facing to eliminate mechanical damage in high risk environments

Aluminium foil is puncture resistant for reliable and consistent performance in tough conditions

Reinforced with exceptional strength close weave scrim

Hard wearing multilayer composite with innovative saltwater, UV and weather resilient coating

Intelligent design for easy fabrication with sharp knives

Available with No Clad Foil Tape accessory for extra strength

Quality assured with NCS International certified ISO 9001 benchmarked management system

Smoke and fire rated BS 476 Part 6 and 7 with Class 0 results

Tested antimicrobial Resistance to Fungi (ASTM G21) with zero growth

Promoting sustainable practices with Green Star Compliance

Trusted Natspec Product partnership agreement

Comprehensive sizing options available to suit your application

Available forms to insulate pipes and ducts

Tube: Standard pipe OD’s from 25mm to 273mm, wall thickness of up to 55mm

Ducts: Sheets 1200mm x 2400mm, thickness of 25mm to 50mm

Developing high quality solutions with tested performance, Sekisui Foam Australia exclusive Thermobreak No Clad delivers strength and reliability in high risk areas.