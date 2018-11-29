Logo
Thermobreak No Clad for External Insulation from Sekisui Foam Australia
Developed strong, No Clad is designed for resilience to mechanical damage
High quality physically crosslinked polyolefin foam with composite multilayer for strength
Thermobreak No Clad for External Insulation from Sekisui Foam Australia

Last Updated on 29 Nov 2018

Strong and reliable crosslinked closed cell polyolefin foam with durable multilayer composite Thermobreak No Clad from Sekisui Foam Australia intelligent development.

Overview
Description

High performance closed cell physically crosslinked polyolefin foam insulation Thermobreak No Clad is a reliable alternative to cladding of duct and pipe insulation.

Integrated with a highly durable foil facing to eliminate mechanical damage in high risk environments

  • Aluminium foil is puncture resistant for reliable and consistent performance in tough conditions
  • Reinforced with exceptional strength close weave scrim
  • Hard wearing multilayer composite with innovative saltwater, UV and weather resilient coating
  • Intelligent design for easy fabrication with sharp knives
  • Available with No Clad Foil Tape accessory for extra strength

Quality assured with NCS International certified ISO 9001 benchmarked management system

  • Smoke and fire rated BS 476 Part 6 and 7 with Class 0 results
  • Tested antimicrobial Resistance to Fungi (ASTM G21) with zero growth
  • Promoting sustainable practices with Green Star Compliance
  • Trusted Natspec Product partnership agreement

Comprehensive sizing options available to suit your application
Available forms to insulate pipes and ducts

  • Tube: Standard pipe OD’s from 25mm to 273mm, wall thickness of up to 55mm
  • Ducts: Sheets 1200mm x 2400mm, thickness of 25mm to 50mm

Developing high quality solutions with tested performance, Sekisui Foam Australia exclusive Thermobreak No Clad delivers strength and reliability in high risk areas.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

517.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

1-5 Parraweena Road

02 9525 9880
