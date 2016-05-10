The new Hunter Galileo

The Hunter Galileo ceiling fan is a perfect balance between modern and traditional. At 122cm the Galileo is perfect for small to medium sized rooms and is ideal for bedrooms and small offices/studies.

The Galileo comes with a 3 speed wall controller and is available in two finishes:

Alpha Bronze with Burnt Walnut/ Roasted Walnut plywood switch blades

Brushed Nickel with Dark Walnut/ Dark Oak plywood switch blades

Prestige Fans offer Hunters limited lifetime warranty on the motor, customers can have peace of mind that the fan can be part of home décor for years to come.