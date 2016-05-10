The new Hunter Galileo
Last Updated on 10 May 2016
The Hunter Galileo ceiling fan is a perfect balance between modern and traditional.
Overview
Description
The Hunter Galileo ceiling fan is a perfect balance between modern and traditional. At 122cm the Galileo is perfect for small to medium sized rooms and is ideal for bedrooms and small offices/studies.
The Galileo comes with a 3 speed wall controller and is available in two finishes:
- Alpha Bronze with Burnt Walnut/ Roasted Walnut plywood switch blades
- Brushed Nickel with Dark Walnut/ Dark Oak plywood switch blades
Prestige Fans offer Hunters limited lifetime warranty on the motor, customers can have peace of mind that the fan can be part of home décor for years to come.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressRingwood, VIC
13/13 Molan Street03 9876 8287
Postal AddressRingwood, VIC
PO Box 505003 9876 8287