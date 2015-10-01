Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Weepa Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
The Weepa Range, for all construction applications

The Weepa Range, for all construction applications

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2015

From Weepa, comes a range of Weepas to ensure the perfect weep hole, everytime.

Overview
Description

From Weepa, comes a range of Weepas to ensure the perfect weep hole, everytime.

The range includes

  • The High Performance Bushfire Weepa
  • The Standard Weepa
  • The 70mm High Performance Bushfire Weepa
  • The 70mm Standard Weepa
  • The Louvred Weepa
  • The 90mm Extension Weepa

Each product is designed to guard against the entry of vermin, pests and unwanted creatures into the wall cavities. They can also assist in bushfire prone areas, to block embers from entering the cavities.

Each product in the range is made with slightly different specifications to ensure that the right product, can be chosen for each application.

Contact
Display AddressWest End, QLD

3/15 Donkin Street

07 3844 3744
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap