The Weepa Range, for all construction applications

From Weepa, comes a range of Weepas to ensure the perfect weep hole, everytime.

The range includes

The High Performance Bushfire Weepa

The Standard Weepa

The 70mm High Performance Bushfire Weepa

The 70mm Standard Weepa

The Louvred Weepa

The 90mm Extension Weepa

Each product is designed to guard against the entry of vermin, pests and unwanted creatures into the wall cavities. They can also assist in bushfire prone areas, to block embers from entering the cavities.

Each product in the range is made with slightly different specifications to ensure that the right product, can be chosen for each application.