The Weepa Range, for all construction applications
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2015
From Weepa, comes a range of Weepas to ensure the perfect weep hole, everytime.
Overview
Description
The range includes
- The High Performance Bushfire Weepa
- The Standard Weepa
- The 70mm High Performance Bushfire Weepa
- The 70mm Standard Weepa
- The Louvred Weepa
- The 90mm Extension Weepa
Each product is designed to guard against the entry of vermin, pests and unwanted creatures into the wall cavities. They can also assist in bushfire prone areas, to block embers from entering the cavities.
Each product in the range is made with slightly different specifications to ensure that the right product, can be chosen for each application.