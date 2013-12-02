The Ultimate Solution for a Perfectly Bonded Timber Floor – Ultraset HP

Ultraset HP provides premium application and service performance while minimizing environmental and health impact.

Ultraset HP complies with the most rigorous standards set forward by local and global industry recognised authorities.

New green, solvent free, isocyanate free formula

Super acoustic/sound deadening properties

Easy clean up, perfect for pre-finished timber

High strength, bubble free cure

Fast tack free time

Non hazardous

Low odour



High strength and easy to use, the Ultraset HP from Bostik conforms to EN 14293;2006 "Adhesive for bonding parquet to subfloor" standards for proven results.