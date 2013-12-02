The Ultimate Solution for a Perfectly Bonded Timber Floor – Ultraset HP
Last Updated on 02 Dec 2013
Easy to use and clean up after, Ultraset HP is versatile and high strength.
Overview
Description
Ultraset HP provides premium application and service performance while minimizing environmental and health impact.
Ultraset HP complies with the most rigorous standards set forward by local and global industry recognised authorities.
New green, solvent free, isocyanate free formula
- Super acoustic/sound deadening properties
- Easy clean up, perfect for pre-finished timber
- High strength, bubble free cure
- Fast tack free time
- Non hazardous
- Low odour
High strength and easy to use, the Ultraset HP from Bostik conforms to EN 14293;2006 "Adhesive for bonding parquet to subfloor" standards for proven results.