Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Bostik Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ultraset HP Isocyanate free MS polymer based elastometric adhesive
Ultraset HP Isocyanate free MS polymer based elastometric adhesive

The Ultimate Solution for a Perfectly Bonded Timber Floor – Ultraset HP

Last Updated on 02 Dec 2013

Easy to use and clean up after, Ultraset HP is versatile and high strength.

Overview
Description

Ultraset HP provides premium application and service performance while minimizing environmental and health impact.

Ultraset HP complies with the most rigorous standards set forward by local and global industry recognised authorities.

New green, solvent free, isocyanate free formula

  • Super acoustic/sound deadening properties
  • Easy clean up, perfect for pre-finished timber
  • High strength, bubble free cure
  • Fast tack free time
  • Non hazardous
  • Low odour

High strength and easy to use, the Ultraset HP from Bostik conforms to EN 14293;2006 "Adhesive for bonding parquet to subfloor" standards for proven results.

Contact
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

51-71 High St

03 9279 9333
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap