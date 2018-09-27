The New Corian® Multi-basin Washplane
Last Updated on 27 Sep 2018
Overview
The Corian® Washplane represents the epitome of linear design, form and function.
We have reimagined the traditional channel-style Washplane. Driven from your demand for the aesthetic profile and user-centric experience of individual washbasins.
This new collection combines our original linear form with individual basins to personalise and enhance the public washroom experience.
The new multi-basin Washplane family is a complete bathroom solution that can also be used in residential spaces.
Features & Benefits:
- Hygienic solid surface material
- Design flexibility
- Accessible designs available
- Designs to suit Dyson AirBlade taps
Contact
Unit 3 208 Walters Rd1300 795 044
PO Box 151 Main St1300 795 044