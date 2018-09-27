Logo
The New Corian® Multi-basin Washplane
Last Updated on 27 Sep 2018

The Corian® Washplane represents the epitome of linear design, form and function. This new collection combines the original linear form with individual basins to personalise and enhance the public washroom experience.

Overview
Description

The Corian® Washplane represents the epitome of linear design, form and function.

We have reimagined the traditional channel-style Washplane. Driven from your demand for the aesthetic profile and user-centric experience of individual washbasins.

This new collection combines our original linear form with individual basins to personalise and enhance the public washroom experience.

The new multi-basin Washplane family is a complete bathroom solution that can also be used in residential spaces.

Features & Benefits:

  • Hygienic solid surface material
  • Design flexibility
  • Accessible designs available
  • Designs to suit Dyson AirBlade taps

Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
