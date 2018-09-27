The New Corian® Multi-basin Washplane

The Corian® Washplane represents the epitome of linear design, form and function.

We have reimagined the traditional channel-style Washplane. Driven from your demand for the aesthetic profile and user-centric experience of individual washbasins.

This new collection combines our original linear form with individual basins to personalise and enhance the public washroom experience.

The new multi-basin Washplane family is a complete bathroom solution that can also be used in residential spaces.

Features & Benefits: