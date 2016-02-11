The GECA ecolabel certification service

Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) runs Australia's only independent, not-for-profit, multi-sector ecolabelling program and is the only Australian member of the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN).

GECA sets the standard for environmental performance across the life cycle in a way that makes it easy for purchasers to confidently make sustainable choices without costly due diligence of their own. The transparent certification program develops standards against which products and services can be independently audited. Standards are developed following ISO 14024 principles for global best practice in ecolabelling.

The benefits of GECA:

Recognition of sustainability leadership – GECA’s ecolabel provides an independent tick to specifiers and purchasers that your products and services are genuinely better for the environment and reduce their impact on human health.

A competitive edge – certification acts as solid evidence that a product or service meets world-class best environmental standards and shows you stand out from the crowd.

Industry promotion and advocacy – GECA’s work to educate the market about the value of ecolabels goes hand-in-hand with connecting environmentally-preferable manufacturers with procurers, architects, designers, and other purchasers.

Green Star and ISCA recognition – both ISCA’s IS scheme and the GBCA’s Green Star ratings scheme recognise many GECA standards, making it easier for architects and specifiers to choose GECA products for their projects

Getting certified is a simple three-step process: apply, get audited, and get licensed. GECA has a wide range of standards available, including for insulation, plasterboard, flooring materials (including carpets), furniture, adhesives, sealants, tiles, paints, recycled products, refrigerants, and more.