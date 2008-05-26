The Corrugator Fall Arrest Anchors from Secure Anchor Systems
Last Updated on 26 May 2008
Equipment used to guard against falls, for safety in the construction industry. The corrugator model fits with corrugated sheeting.
Overview
Secure Anchor System's goal is to provide real world fall protection solutions, roof safety and height safety equipment for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of the Australian construction industry.The Corrugator Fall Arrest Anchors installed easily and quickly
- Single Anchor with Screw Kit and Winterguard separation strip
- Surface mounted
- Installs with a cordless drill in as little as two minutes
- Please specify screw kit to suit timber or metal battens and metal purlins
The Corrugator Fall Arrestors comply with industry safety standards
- Complies with AS 1891
- 14 Ga. 304 Stainless Steel
- 15kN - Rated for Fall Arrest Systems
- Fits Corrugated roof sheeting
- Permanent installation
- Patented design allows for easy retro fitting
- Needs no flashing kit
- Can be powdercoated to all Colorbond colours
- Includes instruction manual
- For single person use only
These "Safety Anchors" provide the professional tradesperson/contractor with some of the needed tools to safely implement fall prevention and work safety on the jobsite, in a reasonable and cost effective manner offering the choice in safety products.