The Corrugator Fall Arrest Anchors from Secure Anchor Systems

Secure Anchor System's goal is to provide real world fall protection solutions, roof safety and height safety equipment for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of the Australian construction industry.

The Corrugator Fall Arrest Anchors installed easily and quickly

Single Anchor with Screw Kit and Winterguard separation strip

Surface mounted

Installs with a cordless drill in as little as two minutes

Please specify screw kit to suit timber or metal battens and metal purlins

The Corrugator Fall Arrestors comply with industry safety standards

Complies with AS 1891

14 Ga. 304 Stainless Steel

15kN - Rated for Fall Arrest Systems

Fits Corrugated roof sheeting

Permanent installation

Patented design allows for easy retro fitting

Needs no flashing kit

Can be powdercoated to all Colorbond colours

Includes instruction manual

For single person use only

These "Safety Anchors" provide the professional tradesperson/contractor with some of the needed tools to safely implement fall prevention and work safety on the jobsite, in a reasonable and cost effective manner offering the choice in safety products.